Dreame Launches AP10 Pet Air Purifier at a Price Lower Than Black Friday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, a global leader in smart home technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new AP10 Pet Air Purifier, now available at a price lower than Black Friday. The AP10 is designed specifically for pet households, combining advanced filtration technology, thoughtful pet-focused features, and smart home convenience to deliver a healthier and more comfortable living environment.

Pet ownership can often bring unwanted challenges such as hair accumulation, dander, and lingering odors. The Dreame AP10 tackles these problems head-on with powerful, intelligent, and pet-friendly air purification:

Visible Hair Collector allows users to see trapped hair for easy monitoring and cleaning

allows users to see trapped hair for easy monitoring and cleaning Fast Whole-Room Purification refreshes the air in just 7 minutes, ensuring pets and owners breathe clean air quickly

refreshes the air in just 7 minutes, ensuring pets and owners breathe clean air quickly Effective Pet Odor Removal with multi-layer filtration to eliminate airborne allergens, dander, and odors

with multi-layer filtration to eliminate airborne allergens, dander, and odors Whisper-Quiet Performance keeps pets comfortable while running day and night

keeps pets comfortable while running day and night Bio-Comfort Top and Smart Controls provide effortless operation via app or voice control

provide effortless operation via app or voice control Detachable Washable Primary Filter reduces filter replacement costs, making maintenance simple and economical

The AP10 is ideal for pet families seeking a reliable solution that balances performance, convenience, and design. Its modern, minimalist aesthetic integrates seamlessly into homes while the advanced technology ensures real, noticeable results in air quality.

Shipping begins November 25, 2025. Dreame continues to lead in smart home innovation, committed to helping pet owners create fresher, cleaner, and safer home environments while offering exceptional value for its customers.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com

