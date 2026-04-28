Dreame Launches More Than 20 Smart Home Products at DREAME NEXT Living Next Showcase, Highlighting Bionic Robotic Arm Platform Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, today launched more than 20 smart home products and dozens of industry-first technologies at the Living Next segment of DREAME NEXT in San Francisco. The centerpiece of the showcase is the expansion of Dreame's bionic robotic arm technology into air conditioners, range hoods, steam ovens, and dishwashers, demonstrating how a core capability continuously evolves and compounds across product categories.

Dreame Launches More Than 20 Smart Home Products at DREAME NEXT Living Next Showcase Dwyane Wade appeared at DREAME NEXT

Dreame first introduced bionic robotic arm technology in 2023. The technology has since been continuously refined and reapplied across product categories, with each new application compounding on prior engineering. In 2026, Dreame launched its second-generation bionic robotic arm technology, enabling extension ranges of up to 12 cm for the side brush and 16 cm for the mop, significantly enhancing edge coverage performance. At DREAME NEXT, it appears in new forms across multiple product categories. On the X Series Air Conditioner, it takes the form of a dual-arm airflow system delivering 126° wide-angle and zone-targeted air distribution. On the HX01 range hood, articulated wing arms use millimeter-wave radar to detect cookware position and adjust smoke capture angle in real time. On the OX01 steam oven, it serves as a full-zone airflow guide. And on the DX01 dishwasher, an AI-powered robotic arm provides automated cruising wash coverage.

Beyond bionic robotic arms, the Living Next lineup also showcases products built around Dreame's intelligent algorithms and high-speed motor technology. The Z1 Laundry Robot is equipped with a multi-joint robotic arm, multimodal sensing, and proprietary AI perception, enabling it to autonomously pick up, wash, dry, and retrieve clothing without human intervention. Dreame's AI coffee machine uses algorithms that learn from user preferences and connects with wearable devices to monitor physiological data and recommend beverages accordingly.

The showcase also featured major advances in Dreame's cleaning appliance lineup. The X60 Pro Ultra Complete introduces second-generation bionic robotic arm technology, achieving 18cm mop pad extension and 12cm side brush extension for zero-blind-spot whole-home coverage. It also features an industry-first 42kPa suction fan operating at 150,000 RPM. The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller Complete is the industry's first robot vacuum with 160°C high-temperature steam mopping, combining steam cleaning, 75°C hot water mopping, 18N bionic pressure, and 100°C base station hot water wash in a single system. In the wet floor cleaner category, the Aero Ultra Steam combines steam cleaning, hot water washing, and foam cleaning in one unit, targeting North American households that prioritize chemical-free cleaning.

NBA three-time champion Dwyane Wade appeared on stage during the robot vacuum and wet floor cleaner demonstrations, testing the products live and sharing his perspective on how intelligent cleaning technology fits into an active lifestyle.

"Bionic robotic arm technology started with solving a single problem on a robot vacuum. Today it powers products across various appliance categories," said Chang Xinwei, Global President of Dreame Technology. "When a core technology can evolve from cleaning floors to managing airflow, directing heat, and handling laundry autonomously, it stops being a product feature. It becomes a platform."

Dreame's Living Next lineup represents the broadest single-day product launch in the company's history, reinforcing its position as a multi-category home technology brand built on a shared engineering foundation.

DREAME NEXT continues through April 30 in San Francisco.

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About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology