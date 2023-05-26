Dreame Technology has achieved gratifying multiple growths in oversea markets

News provided by

Dreame Technology

26 May, 2023, 03:10 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ( also known as "Dreametech"), a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances, announced its achievements in overseas markets in 2022. The overall e-commerce revenue has increased by more than 200%.

In 2022, Dreame Technology mainly developed vigorously in Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia, meanwhile achieving gratifying growth. Among the areas mentioned above,the Nordic region increased by more than 700% compared with 2021, while the Western European region increased by more than 150%. Due to Dreame Technology achieving a significant breakthrough in the European region, the flagship robot vacuum DreameBot L10s Ultra, which represented the highest technological strength of Dreame Technology at that time, ranked 1st in the category of robot vacuums on Amazon and Mediamarkt in Germany, 2nd in the vacuum category, and 4th in the entire home cleaner category during 2022 Black Friday.

As a technology company focusing on smart home appliances with the world's NO.1 motor technology, that offers the highest RPM, Dreame Technology has reached a high-speed digital motor technology of 160,000 RPM revolutions, 180,000 RPM revolutions, and reserves of 200,000 RPM revolutions. Dreame Technology has also launched four categories of cordless stick vacuums, robot vacuums and mops, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers, making them comprehensive options for the household.

In 2022, Dreame Technology achieved rapid growth in many overseas regions. The company's overseas revenue growth exceeded 60%, of which the Russian region increased by more than 350%, Southeast Asia increased by more than 450%, Northern Europe by more than 700%, and Western Europe by more than 150%.

  • Germany Top Sellings: during the 2022 Black Friday event, Dreame L10s Ultra ranked 1st in the category of vacuums on Amazon and Mediamarkt in Germany, 2nd in the vacuum cleaner category, and 4th in the entire vacuum category;
  • France, Italy and Spain Top Sellings: Dreame In 2022, T30 cordless vacuum cleaner occupies France's Amazon EUR400 range as top-selling for two consecutive months; Dreame D9 vacuum cleaner became the best-selling vacuum cleaner in the EUR 200-300 range in France, Italy and Spain;
  • Russia Top Sellings: The total sales of Russian market in AliExpress with a growth by 400% year-on-year.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology

Also from this source

Dreametech D10s Plus Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum with AI to Launch in US

Dreame Technology oslaví den rodiny v jihozápadní Evropě rozdáváním dárků

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.