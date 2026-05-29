Dreame Technology Introduces AirStyle Era Hair Styler: An 8-in-1 Hair Drying and Styling System for Effortless, Salon-Inspired Styling at Home

The new AirStyle Era Hair Styler brings professional-grade drying and styling into the home with a highly versatile, customizable system designed to deliver fast, precise results while helping to minimize heat damage through controlled airflow and intelligent heat management.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame), a global innovator in smart home and beauty technology, today announced the launch of the Dreame AirStyle Era Hair Styler, the newest evolution in its premium hair styling lineup. Designed to simplify everyday routines without compromising performance, the AirStyle Era Hair Styler combines drying and styling into one intelligent, multi-functional system that delivers salon-inspired results at home.

The AirStyle Era expands the Airstyle family with a new 8-in-1 system, offering users even more choice in how they style. While the AirStyle Pro focuses on high-speed drying and volumizing, the Era is designed for those who want additional styling versatility — dry, curl, smooth, volumize, and straighten with one set of tools. Both deliver high-speed airflow and intelligent heat control, so the choice comes down to whether you prefer a streamlined drying-focused tool or an all-in-one styler.

"As we continue evolving Dreame's hair tool category, our focus is on delivering products that simplify styling without compromising performance or hair health," said Ana Wang, CEO of Dreame Technology North America. "The AirStyle Era Hair Styler embodies that vision, delivering a smarter, more versatile styling experience thoughtfully designed to simplify and elevate everyday routines."

One System Designed for Every Style

At the center of the AirStyle Era Hair Styler is a versatile 8-in-1 styling system built to support a full range of everyday looks with a single device. Magnetic attachments allow users to easily transition between drying, smoothing, curling, volumizing, and straightening, creating a more streamlined and customizable styling experience.

The system includes a fast hair dryer attachment, straight hair nozzle, diffuser nozzle, dual 32mm auto-wrap curling barrels, and three styling brushes – including a round volumizing brush, hard smoothing brush, and soft smoothing brush – giving users the flexibility to create everything from sleek finishes to soft curls and voluminous blowouts.

Faster Styling with Intelligent Airflow Performance

Engineered for high-performance drying and styling, the AirStyle Era Hair Styler features a newly developed high-speed dryer powered by a 110,000 RPM brushless motor and Dreame's advanced Jet Reflux airflow technology. Together, these technologies help accelerate drying while maintaining efficient, even airflow for smoother styling results.

The system is designed to reduce styling time while helping styles hold longer, delivering salon-inspired performance in a lightweight, easy-to-handle format suited for daily use.

Advanced Heat Management to Help Protect Hair

The AirStyle Era Hair Styler was developed with a strong focus on balancing styling performance with hair health. Integrated NTC temperature control continuously regulates heat output and monitors airflow temperature up to 1,000 times per second to help maintain more consistent heat distribution during styling.

By minimizing excessive heat exposure, the system is designed to help reduce heat-related damage, support scalp comfort, and preserve smoothness and shine over time.

Elevated Comfort and Everyday Ease of Use

In addition to its styling capabilities, the AirStyle Era Hair Styler introduces several user-focused design enhancements aimed at improving comfort and usability throughout the styling process.

A redesigned slide-up cool air control allows users to quickly set styles with cool airflow, while a 360-degree anti-tangle power cord improves maneuverability during use. Dual intake filters help minimize hair entanglement, and a soft, pebbled leather-texture grip provides a more comfortable and secure feel during extended styling sessions.

The Dreame AirStyle Era Hair Styler is now available on Amazon and Dreame's official website for $349.99, as well as in Dreame retail stores – offering an accessible, results-driven solution for advanced haircare at home.

For more information about the AirStyle Era Hair Styler and Dreame Technology's portfolio, visit beauty.dreametech.com.

About Dreame Technology :

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company specializing in smart home appliances, with a vision to empower lives through technology. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Dreame's award-winning products deliver powerful, intelligent cleaning solutions that transform everyday living. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology