Dreame Technology Joins Amazon Prime Day 2021

A true beast in a robot vacuum, Dreame D9 highlights 3000Pa strong suction that leaves crevices clean; powerful anti-bacterial wet mopping and sweeping for deeper cleaning; pioneering 3.0 smart mapping and navigation technology; and a 5200mAh large-capacity battery with an ultra-long runtime of 150 minutes, ensuring to clean up to 250m2 on a single charge. Additionally, its humanized Sweep-and-Mop 2-in-1 design also relieves people from daily household chores.

Dreame D9 features upgraded Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithms for more efficient path planning, which promises higher accuracy, stronger performance and more efficient route planning. Dreame D9 also supports Alexa and smart control via mobile application, allowing users to customize cleaning areas, check battery power and cleaning time, adjust suction power, and more.

Dreame T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dreame T10 is equipped with a powerful brushless motor, 100,000 RPM motor speed brings 120AW suction power and 20 KPa suction. Even with such a powerful motor and strong suction power, its 8-layer noise reduction system still brings pleasant and quiet cleaning experience.

With just one click on the lock button, Dreame T10 is on Continuous Mode and starting running on its own. Dreame T10 provides a battery life of up to 60 minutes on a single charge in eco mode. Enhanced by a versatile brush roll and lightweight design, it operates well vertically and horizontally and can pass under furniture.

Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Known as the first vacuum cleaner to break the USD $1M crowdfunding record on Indiegogo, Dreame T20's core motor technology takes fast and powerful cleaning to a new level — reaching a rotational speed as high as 125,000RPM and generating up to 150AW suction power.

Dreame T20 also features a tangle-free roller brush, which peels off hair and pet fur that would get wrapped around the roller, as well as an OLED smart screen and electronic self-lock trigger. It can extend the run-time to 140 minutes with an additional detachable battery, making cleaning easier for larger homes.

Best Dreame Deals on Amazon for European Countries and the U.S.

During Amazon Prime Day, Dreame T20 will be available in Italy, France, Germany, and Spain with 19% off at €287.99,. Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum will be €239.99, 20% off on Amazon for Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Heavy coupons for Dreame T10, T20, and D9 will be available from June 21 to 23. The promotion prices will be $219.99 for Dreame T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $288.99 for Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and $298.99 for Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company, focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

