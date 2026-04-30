Dreame Unveils Next-Generation Personal Care Lineup at DREAME NEXT 2026, Backed by 1,230% North American Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end technology, today showcased its vision for smart personal care at the "Self Next" session of its DREAME NEXT Silicon Valley Launch Event, the company's global brand event unveiling new products across its full portfolio.

The Self Next session was headlined by a group of U.S.-bound debuts, including the AirStyle Pro HI styler, the Aero Straight Pro styler, and the all-new concept product Halo floor-standing hair dryer. Each delivers a notable technical breakthrough in its category and is slated to arrive at major U.S. retailers later this year.

"Personal care is moving from passive tools to intelligent, responsive companions, and U.S. consumers are responding fast," said Ms. Mengjing Xu, Global President of Personal Care Business Group at Dreame. "We closed Q1 2026 with a 1,230% year-over-year revenue increase in North America, and we are doubling down on the U.S. market with deeper retail partnerships, stronger local teams and a product lineup built specifically for American consumers."

At the event, Dreame Personal Care also underscored its commitment to the local community by donating a selection of personal care products, including T3 shavers and Pocket hair dryers, to The Welcome Home Project, a San Francisco-based nonprofit supporting families transitioning into permanent housing. The donation was made in the presence of Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, who recognized Dreame's meaningful contribution to the local community and its commitment to giving back where it operates.

Building on this commitment, Dreame Personal Care also announced an expanded outreach initiative dedicated to supporting San Francisco's unhoused population, donating highly practical everyday personal care essentials such as shavers and hair dryers, to help individuals maintain personal dignity, hygiene and confidence as they navigate the path toward stable housing. Through these initiatives, Dreame aims to demonstrate that technology, when combined with empathy, can make a tangible difference in people's daily lives.

A Complete Smart Personal Care Ecosystem, Coming to the U.S.

The "Self Next" session lineup extends across hair care, skin care, men's grooming and oral care, anchored by a group of U.S.-bound debuts.

AirStyle Pro HI: A flagship 8-in-1 intelligent styling kit powered by 130,000 RPM high-speed airflow technology, covering everything from everyday routines to elevated styling occasions. Through the Dreame app's intelligent hair recognition feature, users can build a personalized hair profile and let the device automatically match the optimal styling mode. Drying, curling, straightening and finishing are all handled by a single device, bringing salon-grade results into the daily routine.

Aero Straight Pro Styler: A breakthrough form factor that fuses drying and straightening into one. Built on an innovative dual hot-and-cold airflow channel design, Aero Straight Pro combines hot-air drying with cold-air setting in a single pass, delivering smooth, sleek hair in one step. Powered by smart hair recognition and real-time temperature-and-moisture sensing, users can create personalized styling routines through the Dreame app. A triple care formula of keratin, argan oil and negative ions nourishes hair throughout the styling process, turning every styling session into a hair-care session. The product was named a CES 2026 Award winner by Digital Trends, a leading North American consumer technology publication.

Halo: A floor-standing, hands-free hair dryer shaped as a sculptural arc that fits naturally into a bedroom or dressing area. Its smart positioning system tracks the user's head in real time and auto-adjusts airflow, drying hair evenly while the wearer reads, applies skincare or unwinds after the day.

Alongside these U.S.-bound debuts, Dreame Personal Care brought its wider beauty portfolio to the Self Next stage. Among the highlights was the Pilot 20 Intelligent Hair Dryer, the flagship model first introduced at CES 2026, which features dual robotic arms that sense scalp and hair conditions, then proactively adjust airflow accordingly.

The Miracle Pro Hair Dryer and Pocket were also on display, alongside a range of disruptive innovations across beauty, men's grooming and oral care, giving attendees a hands-on view of Dreame Personal Care's full ecosystem spanning hair, scalp, skin and beyond.

Global Authority and Professional Recognition, Setting a New Standard in Beauty

Alongside its technology breakthroughs, Dreame Personal Care has earned broad recognition from the international professional beauty community. The brand has been officially accredited by Intercoiffure Mondial (ICD), the global association representing the world's top hairdressers — a level of professional endorsement that is rare for a consumer electronics brand. At the event, Dreame Personal Care also joined forces with ICD to stage the Dreame Hair Show, an immersive runway presentation themed "Setting the Trends for the Season," jointly defining the direction of 2026 global hair fashion.

Dreame Personal Care has also signed leading stylists as Dreame Global Tech Aesthetics Ambassadors, joining the elite circle of professionals who define red-carpet and editorial styling standards. The brand has officially launched its Global Roadshow, bringing its technology to international fashion weeks, film festivals and high-profile red-carpet moments including the upcoming Met Gala.

On the strength of sustained innovation, Dreame Personal Care has earned more than 30 industry awards worldwide. The Miracle Pro high-speed hair dryer was named a winner of CNN's 2026 Innovation of the Year award in January 2026 and took Best Beauty and Personal Care Product at IFA 2025; the Pocket hair dryer won the COSMO Hair Master Award from leading fashion title Cosmopolitan; the AirStyle Pro HI App took Bronze at the SHOP! Design Awards 2025; and the brand has been recognized repeatedly at CES, IFA and AWE.

That credibility is grounded in deep R&D: more than 11,000 patents filed and over 1,400 granted, covering breakthrough innovations such as essence misting technology, a foldable portable hair dryer design, smart temperature control and smart nozzle recognition. It is innovation of this depth that gives Dreame Personal Care the ability to raise the standard of at-home hair care in the United States and around the world.

Accelerated U.S. Channel Expansion

In Q1 2026, Dreame Personal Care's North America revenue surged 1,230% year-over-year. On the back of that growth, Dreame Personal Care is scaling its U.S. presence on two fronts. Online, the brand has built a solid sales base on Amazon and other major e-commerce platforms. Offline, it is widening its consumer footprint through immersive retail experiences.

At the center of that offline strategy is the brand's Silicon Valley flagship store, the cornerstone of its U.S. retail presence. By the end of 2026, Dreame Personal Care expects to be available across major U.S. retail channels, bringing its full lineup into American homes.

With DREAME NEXT 2026 and the Self Next vision, Dreame Personal Care is shaping the next chapter of the everyday experience, one smart device at a time.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame Technology