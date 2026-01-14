Dreame Wraps Up a Successful CES Showcase, Sweeping Over 50+ Awards and Debuting its Visionary Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem

A Successful Launch: From Product Leadership to Ecosystem Vision

CES 2026 marked Dreame's strategic evolution from a standalone smart device brand to a comprehensive provider of connected lifestyles. During the show, Dreame successfully launched its Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem alongside a suite of new flagship products spanning cleaning, ambient air, kitchen, AI smart devices, personal care, and garden solutions. This unified system enables seamless cross-device synergy and proactive intelligence, transforming homes from a collection of isolated functions into a truly connected environment. This successful debut represents the culmination of Dreame's core technological strengths in high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms.

"The global debut of Dreame's Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem marks a defining moment in our journey to reimagine how technology serves humanity," said Yu Hao, Founder and CEO of Dreame. "Our vision is to transform homes into intelligent, adaptive environments where AI anticipates needs, orchestrates harmony, and empowers effortless living. By uniting advanced algorithms with our scenario-based interconnected system, we've created an ecosystem that already enriches over 30 million households worldwide. Looking ahead, we are committed to building a future where technology becomes an invisible companion, delivering true serenity and elevating life to its fullest potential."

Industry & Media Acclaim: Awards Affirm Excellence

Industry and media reactions at CES 2026 spoke volumes about Dreame's impact. Throughout the event, the brand received over 50 top-tier awards, recognizing its leadership in innovation, cutting-edge technology, and outstanding user experience.

CES Innovation Awards: Dreame Furcatch FP10, Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller, and Dreame H15 Pro Heat

Dreame Furcatch FP10, Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller, and Dreame H15 Pro Heat Best of CES 2026 by Android Authority and TechRadar: Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube CES 2026 TWICE Picks Awards: Dreame FizzFresh™ Refrigerator, Dreame Z2 Ultra QuadLift™ Pool Cleaning Robot, and Dreame Furcatch Air Purifier FP10

Dreame FizzFresh™ Refrigerator, Dreame Z2 Ultra QuadLift™ Pool Cleaning Robot, and Dreame Furcatch Air Purifier FP10 Best of CES 2026 by TECHAERIS: Dreame Vacuum Cleaner Z30, Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube, and AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9

Dreame Vacuum Cleaner Z30, Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube, and AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 Best of CES 2026 by Yanko Design: Dreame X60 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum, Dreame Aero Pro Dry Wet Vacuum, Dreame A3 AWD Pro Robot Mower, and Dreame Aero Hair Straightener

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum, Dreame Aero Pro Dry Wet Vacuum, Dreame A3 AWD Pro Robot Mower, and Dreame Aero Hair Straightener BEST IN SHOW by Wearable: Dreame AI Ring RG001

In addition, Dreame received multiple accolades from several other leading technology media outlets, including Digital Trends, Gearbrain, Techfinitive, Reviewed, and Geekspin, further underscoring its comprehensive leadership in industry innovation and product experience.

Leading tech media offered glowing reviews and noted in its CES summary: "Dreame's ecosystem presentation showcased a genuinely practical vision for whole-home intelligence, with device interoperability that goes far beyond simple connectivity." and a professional from channel and procurement noted, "Dreame demonstrated not just products, but a complete, future-ready home solution with impressive market potential."

NBA Star Appearance at Dreame booth

The surprise appearance of NBA legend and the youngest MVP in history, Derrick Rose, further elevated the excitement at the scene. Additionally, many visitors noted after in-depth experiences that Dreame's whole-house smart ecosystem products not only lead in intelligence and technological experience but also prioritize practical needs in real home scenarios, truly making smart services close to life and empowering daily living.

The resounding success at CES 2026 is a milestone for Dreame marking the beginning of its renewed mission to make synchronized, intelligent living an everyday reality worldwide. Following the successful debut of the Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem, Dreame will continue to expand and enhance its ecosystem, delivering comprehensive benefits to users and shaping the future of smart living.

