Dreamer to Doer: Taco Bell Foundation's Ambition Accelerator Fuels Young Changemaker's Bold Idea

Following the second annual Ambition Accelerator Summit, 24-year-old changemaker Victoria Lamar receives $25,000 in funding to help excel her education-focused initiative.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell Foundation and nonprofit partner Ashoka announced today the top changemaker in the second Ambition Accelerator Summit, hosted at Taco Bell's headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Victoria Lamar pitched Securing Degrees, a national scholarship coaching platform that helps students alleviate the financial burden of higher education, winning the challenge and receiving a $25,000 social impact grant.

The top changemaker of the Taco Bell Foundation's Ambition Accelerator, Victoria Lamar, founder of Securing Degrees.

The prize funding will enable the Atlanta-based initiative to expand and provide additional resources to students aged 17 to 22, especially those from underrepresented communities. Since 2018, Securing Degrees has assisted over 4,000 families in securing $20 million in scholarships, ensuring debt-free education. Students on the platform are provided access to experienced coaches who help identify scholarships, craft compelling narratives, and meet application deadlines.

"Participating in the Ambition Accelerator program has been a transformative experience," said Victoria Lamar, the 2024 Ambition Accelerator grand prize recipient. "The support and resources provided are empowering me to drive meaningful change and will allow me to take Securing Degrees to the next level. I'm excited to see the positive impact Securing Degrees can make with the help of the Taco Bell Foundation and Ashoka."

After receiving over 370 applications from young people across the country, the Taco Bell Foundation invited the top 50 changemakers, including Victoria, for an immersive experience at Taco Bell's headquarters this week. These Summit Semi-Finalists were granted the opportunity to enhance their entrepreneurial skills by participating in workshops focused on storytelling, community building, networking, and more. Each Semi-Finalist received $1,000 in seed funding for their social ventures, and five finalists were invited to a pitch competition. The grand prize recipient of the pitch competition received $25,000 in addition to previous competition awards and a Taco Bell gift card, gifted by Taco Bell Corp. The other four finalists were awarded an additional $5,000 each to further develop their projects.

"We created Ambition Accelerator to elevate the voices of our future leaders," said Julie Davis, Global Chief Legal Officer, Taco Bell & Executive Sponsor, Taco Bell Foundation. "By fostering a supportive network and providing essential tools over the past few days, we hope these bright, socially motivated individuals will feel empowered to continue their work and make a difference in their communities."

In addition to Securing Degrees, the other projects selected to participate in the pitch competition included:

Farms for Thought : Farms for Thought combats food deserts by deploying autonomous vertical farms in schools. Through partnerships and innovative technology, the program aims to improve access to healthy food, promote education, and empower communities.

Elevate the Navajo Nation: Navajo youth face challenges such as substance abuse, poverty, domestic violence, hopelessness, and lack of guidance. To address these issues, multi-generational Navajo leaders have created Elevate Navajo, a program that provides mentorship to help youth navigate these challenges. The program aims to build long-term, life-changing relationships, equipping Navajo youth to thrive and contribute to their community.

Every Kid Gets a Robot (EKGAR) : Founded in 2019, The STEAM Connection is a 501(c)(3) charity led by youth and minorities, dedicated to democratizing technical education for Indigenous youth through robotics by providing free access to cutting-edge solutions. The STEAM Connection has created Every Kid Gets A Robot (EKGAR), an educational robotics kit that costs less than $20 to produce. It's provided free of charge to K-12 students, boosting their technical skills by 70%. So far, EKGAR has reached 45,000 youth.

SignAll: Less than 0.1% of the hearing population understands sign language. SignAll is an AI-based sign language translation app that provides real-time translations by leveraging a mobile device's camera at the person signing, helping to break down barriers in communication.

To narrow down these breakthrough ideas and select the winner, Taco Bell Foundation invited a panel of judges to deliberate including:

Kim Malek , Founder & CEO, Salt & Straw

, Founder & CEO, Salt & Straw Stephen Green , Founder, PitchBlack

, Founder, PitchBlack Chris White , EVP of Brand Partnerships, The SpringHill Company

, EVP of Brand Partnerships, The SpringHill Company Neil Borkan , Taco Bell Franchisee & Chairman, Taco Bell Foundation

, Taco Bell Franchisee & Chairman, Taco Bell Foundation SG Ellison, Taco Bell Franchisee & President of Diversified Restaurant Group and A&C Ventures

Tim Bergevin , Vice President of Entertainment & Community Marketing, Taco Bell

"Meeting the participants and witnessing the connections they have made over these past few days is incredible," said Tia Johnston Brown, Executive Director of Ashoka's Youth Venture. "The Ambition Accelerator Summit embodies Ashoka and the Taco Bell Foundation's mission to empower individuals to pursue their passion. These young people are already changing the world."

Funded by Yum! Brand's $100 million Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, Ambition Accelerator is dedicated to creating pathways for a more equitable and inclusive society. The inaugural Ambition Accelerator India Summit will be taking place in September in Bengaluru.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of America's young leaders. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $188 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs—individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. For over 40 years, Ashoka has supported over 4,000 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker—a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where every individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.

