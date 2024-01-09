Dreame's New Lineup of Robot Vacuums at CES 2024 Redefines Hands-free Cleaning

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a pioneer of innovative home appliances, is showcasing a series of products at CES 2024, including its latest robot vacuums that will redefine hands-free cleaning.

Dreame's line-up of innovative home appliances includes: DreameBot X30 Ultra, DreameBot L20 Ultra, DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra, Dreame H13 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, Dreame Z10 Station Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. In addition, Dreame will debut its Roboticmower A1 and a selection of high-speed hair dryers.

"Dreame understands the evolving needs of customers in the USA," said Chris Lin, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America, "At CES 2024, we're showcasing our latest appliances that redefine the hands-free experience. Our series of new robot vacuums and other home products will give more leisure time to our customers by providing greater convenience, performance and quality."

X30 Ultra Ushers in A Self-Cleaning Revolution

The hands-free experience of this robot vacuum extends to its self-cleaning process. The base station features dual scrapers and auto-clean base station plate to remove dirt while the mop is being washed with hot water, ensuring it's clean and ready for its next task. In addition to autonomously cleaning its own mop, the X30 Ultra self-dries, empties its dust bag and tops up on water and cleaning solution while docked at the base station.

A first for Dreame, the Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush* features carefully placed cutting heads next to the roller brush to safely remove tangled hair from the roller and store it in the dust bag.

The agile X30 Ultra features enhanced MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology that reaches into the low gaps between furniture and floor and right against the edges of rooms. The featured Robot Flex arm gets into spaces as far as 4cm (according to Dreame's laboratory data), reaching dirt and spills that others can't.

The powerful 8,300Pa Vormax™ suction is currently the highest available in the vacuum industry and can lift up to 5 kg (11 lbs). In addition, X30 Ultra automatically evaluates the dirtiness of a space and re-cleans areas that need extra attention to ensure a spotless finish.

This vacuum supports five customizable carpet cleaning modes. The X30 Ultra can lift its mop up to 10.5 mm (and can be removed), a carpet suction boost and an intensive carpet cleaning mode for stubborn dirt.

The Dreame X30 Ultra is priced at $1,699.99 and will be available at Dreame's official website https://www.dreametech.com/ and Dreame's official Amazon store from Feb. 28, 2024. Early Bird preorder price of $1,240.99 when the code is applied at https://www.dreametech.com/pages/dreame-ces-2024

Hands-Free, Outdoors

Dreame is also taking the hands-free revolution outside the home with the introduction of its Dreame Roboticmower A1 wireless robotic lawnmower.

This easy-to-use mower saves time and effort. Once the included charging station is installed (at no extra cost), it takes just 15 minutes to map the user's garden or yard. Thanks to its patented 3D high precision LIDAR technology, the A1 gets to work with precise, efficient and consistent mowing, cutting up to 0.25 acres of grass a day.

The A1 also intelligently detects and navigates around common obstacles to ensure nothing is damaged and to prevent interruptions in its tasks. If it rains, A1 detects this with its built-in sensor and automatically returns to its charging station. It resumes its work once the weather improves.

The Dreame Roboticmower A1 is priced at $1,999 and will be available at Dreame's official stores on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/5096DC3A-731E-4917-A659-CCE1E5969E83 from March, 2024.

High-Temperature, Harder Working Cleaning

Dreame H13 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum offers edge-to-edge cleaning with an impressive 18,000Pa of suction that captures dirt and debris in even the most hard-to-reach places. It has smart dirt detection, automatic suction adjustment and even an LED brush headlight for a superior clean every time.

The H13 Pro ushers in a new era of sterilization too, with its one-press self-cleaning feature which runs a hot brush wash and a 30-minute hot air-drying cycle to ensure minimal residue is left within the vacuum.

The Dreame H13 Pro is priced at $799 and will be available at https://www.dreametech.com/ and Amazon store from early April, 2024.

Uncompromising Cleaning Quality

Dreame's impressive line-up of vacuums continues with the introduction of its cordless Dreame Z10 Station. It houses a brushless motor that runs at 108,000 RPM, providing a suction power of 20,000 Pa to deal with dust and dirt at speed and offers an impressive 65 minutes of cleaning on a full charge.

The Z10 station comes equipped with a self-emptying dust container which completes the task in just 10 seconds following its return to base. The station has a 2.5L dirt capacity, so there's no need to empty it for up to 90 days.

The lightweight Z10 makes light work of cleaning floors, furniture, shelves and curtains, while the LED backlighting makes it easier to see when cleaning those difficult, recessed areas.

The Dreame Z10 station is priced at $499 and will be available at https://www.dreametech.com/ and Amazon store from Jan.10, 2024.

Experience all these innovative products and more firsthand at Dreame's CES 2024 Booth, located at No.52747, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D.

*The Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush will be available from Feb. 28, 2024

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame Technology