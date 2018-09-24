Dremel Strengthens Its DigiLab Suite with the 3D40 FLEX 3D Printer

"We've seen a lot of use and success with our previous 3D printer models," Dremel President John Kavanagh said. "As we continue to learn about digital fabrication, it's important to introduce new innovations to better suit the classroom and makerspace settings. This is what led us to 3D40 FLEX."

To accommodate more users, the 3D40 FLEX also prints 30 percent faster in draft mode. This speed setting maximizes time with the printer, ideal for environments that require quick turnaround and continuous run time. The printer also features higher resolution capabilities to better print intricate features like arches, organic forms, small details, engravings and diagonals.

"The Dremel DigiLab 3D40 FLEX 3D Printer will help with complex and practical applications, perfect for educational usage," Kavanagh said. "It's a safe, reliable option for Makers of all ages and skill levels and incorporates a lot of smart design elements to enrich the experience."

Dremel DigiLab 3D40 FLEX 3D Printer Main Features at a Glance:

Flexible build plate for easy, safe removal of prints

30 percent faster printing while in draft mode to maximize the utilization of the machine

50 (.05mm) micron resolution to better print more intricate and detailed designs

Cloud-based printing software to easily maximize printer usage

UL-certified and rigorously tested to ensure safety

Ideal for classrooms and makerspaces that accommodate multiple users

Industry-best customer support that provides immediate assistance for any troubleshooting need

For educators interested in hands-on, project-based learning, Dremel has an education-focused offering featuring both the 3D40 FLEX and the Dremel DigiLab 3D45 3D Printer. In addition to the products, users receive access to a four-hour professional development course and 30 standard lesson plans for students ranging from third to 12th grade.

The Dremel DigiLab 3D40 FLEX will be available at select retailers and online this February (MSRP $1,299 USD). For more information about the Dremel DigiLab 3D40 FLEX and the entire DigiLab suite, visit digilab.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and Fortiflex™ flex shaft tool to the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

