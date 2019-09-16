Dremel Supercharges Rotary Tool Lineup With The New Dremel Lite

Featuring a lithium-ion battery for improved run time and performance, the Dremel Lite is a compact and powerful tool designed with beginners in mind. It empowers users to start their task after a quick charge right out of the box, ideal for busy homeowners and DIY'ers.

"We love seeing people, no matter their skill level or background, pick up a Dremel tool and have the confidence to tackle any project," says Product Owner Rubie Ruivivar. "This inspired us to create the Dremel Lite, an approachable and convenient solution that anyone could use for a number of tasks in and around the house. Whether you're cleaning hard water buildup from your faucet or personalizing a gift, the Dremel Lite is your go-to tool."

Dremel Lite Features At A Glance:

Cordless design offers the freedom to use it in and around the home

Rechargeable 4 Volt Lithium-Ion battery for optimized battery life and consistent performance

Convenient USB port with dust cover and LED light that indicates battery charging state

Ergonomic 360-degree soft grip design for comfort and precision

Variable speed slide switch to easily adjust between four different speeds, ranging from 8,000 -25,000 revolutions per minute

Seamless accessory changes thanks to the integrated EZ Twist™ Nose Cap

10-piece accessory kit to jump start projects right out of the box

Fully compatible with other Dremel rotary accessories

Equipped with a convenient USB charger, the Dremel Lite is portable and able to tackle multiple jobs in a single charge. The Dremel Lite also allows users to work at four different speeds, offering better control for different applications. Plus, the lightweight design and soft grip make it easy and comfortable to use with Dremel's full line of compatible accessories.

"If you're comfortable holding a hand tool like a screwdriver or hammer, you'll be comfortable using the Dremel Lite," says Ruivivar. "Doing things like sanding wood and engraving metal aren't just for experienced DIY'ers, they're for everyone with this tool."

The Dremel Lite is available online and in-store at hardware and home improvement centers nationwide (MSRP $49.99 USD). For more information, visit www.shop.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws to the Dremel Digilab 3D printers and laser cutter, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications with a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates more than 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

SOURCE Dremel