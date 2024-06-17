Dresner Advisory Publishes 2024 Data and Analytics Governance Market Study

Companion Data Catalog Study Also Available

NASHUA, N.H., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2024 Data and Analytics Governance Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data and analytics governance provides formal oversight of data and analytic content management and its usage across the enterprise and beyond.

The 2024 Data and Analytics Governance Study Report analyzes end user behaviors and intentions around the relative importance of governance in technologies and initiatives, the difficulty in finding data and analytic content, and organization and practices related to data and analytic governance.

According to the study, only 32 percent of respondents report having a formal governance organization; 69 percent indicate some level of difficulty in finding data and analytic content. Among respondents reporting a data governance organization, 52 percent report into the Chief Data Officer function, followed by 18 percent reporting to IT.

"The rapid integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ML / AI) is expanding and accelerating dependency upon data and analytic content, yet relatively few organizations address governance on a deliberate and comprehensive basis," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Realizing the promise of becoming a data-driven organization with a corresponding mitigation of risk will require establishing a holistic formal governance program, executed at the enterprise level, and enabling technology that spans organizational data, analytic content, and ML / AI assets."

Dresner Advisory also published a companion report covering Data Catalogs. The importance of a data catalog stems from its ability to enhance data discovery, enable data governance and compliance, foster collaboration, support data integration and analytics, and facilitate data-driven decision making. It serves as a foundational technology that underpins effective data management and utilization within organizations.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

