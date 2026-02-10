Dresner Advisory Services Announces Application Innovation Awards

Honors Top-Ranked Vendors in Wisdom of Crowds® Performance Application-Focused Market Studies

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its Application Innovation Awards, presented to top ranked vendors in Dresner Advisory's 2025 Wisdom of Crowds series of application-focused thematic market studies.

The thematic studies are based on data from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, application requirements and priorities, and industry functionality.

"Our research examines the wider performance application market, looking at those that target not only the finance function but also adjacent areas such as the supply chain, sales, and workforce," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "In addition to examining user priorities and trends, the studies highlight the top providers of the most thorough offerings in these application areas. We congratulate these vendors for their strong solutions."

The 2025 application topics and winners are as follows:

Environment, Social, and Governance Reporting: the data, tools, processes, and standards used to prepare non-financial reports that reflect an organization's impact on the planet and people and its approach to running and governing the organization.

Winners: Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik) and Planful

Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting: tools and technologies that produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group's operations and facilitate and manage the process of closing the books, and analytics and reporting tools targeted at finance users.

Winners: Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik) and Prophix

Sales Performance Management: technologies that enable the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas.

Winner: Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik)

Supply Chain Planning and Analysis: the tools and processes for planning a product from raw material to distribution and sales, balancing supply and demand, and developing insights around the procurement, processing, and distribution of goods.

Winners: Palantir and Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik)

Workforce Planning and Analysis: the tools and processes that help align workforces with business goals, strategies, and workplace dynamics.

Winners: Unit4 and Palantir

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

