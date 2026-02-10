Dresner Advisory Services Announces Technology Innovation Awards

Honors Top-Ranked Vendors in Wisdom of Crowds® Market Studies Examining Data and Analytics Market Trends and Technologies

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its Technology Innovation Awards, presented annually to top ranked vendors in 16 technology-focused 2025 Wisdom of Crowds thematic market studies.

The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research.

"Our thematic reports focus on user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We offer our congratulations to all the 2025 Technology Innovation award winners who demonstrate the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas."

The technology topics and winners are as follows:

Active Data Architecture®: a platform-independent layer of various data management capabilities including virtualized and distributed data access, data governance, and security, that sits between physical data stores and points of data consumption.

Winner: Palantir

Agentic AI: Data, AI, and Analytics Platforms: tools and platforms for analyzing data, including business intelligence, and AI, data science, and machine learning. vendors and products

Winner: Domo

Agentic AI: Enterprise Applications, EPM, and Industry Solutions: enterprise business solutions, including those for finance organizations (e.g., EPM), ERP, and ESG.

Winner: Pigment

Agentic AI: Hyperscalers and Cloud Ecosystems: large software vendors, that cross multiple categories, offering a wide range of products and services – including cloud-based capabilities and associated ecosystems.

Winner: Palantir

AI, Data Science + Machine Learning: includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

Winners: Domino Data Lab and Palantir

Analytical Data Products: complete and integrated technology environments that support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

Winners: Palantir and Domo

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo, Palantir, and Zoho

Collective Insights: the combination of user governance with collaborative business intelligence, where people or organizations work together to develop a common understanding which is shared and used to support organizational decision making.

Winners: Domo, Palantir, and Zoho

Data and Analytics Governance: technology that provides formal oversight of data and analytic content management and its usage across the enterprise and beyond.

Winner: Palantir

Data Catalog: technology to simplify access to analytical content and provide collaboration to enhance data discovery, enable data governance and compliance, foster collaboration, support data integration and analytics, and facilitate data-driven decision making.

Winner: Palantir

Data Engineering: the best practices and technology capabilities to develop engineered data workflows and pipelines to and between operational and analytic data management infrastructures.

Winners: Alteryx, ibi, Palantir, and Zoho

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: insightsoftware, Qrvey, and ibi

Guided Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Winners: Palantir and Alteryx

ModelOps: the discipline of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

Winners: Domino Data Lab, Palantir, Alteryx, and Domo

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative BI and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Palantir, and Zoho

Semantic Layer: an application-independent view of data objects critical to business operation, readily accessible from a variety of applications and tools, and available as needed for both operational and analytical use cases.

Winner: Palantir

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

