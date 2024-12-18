Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2024 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

Importance of Embedded BI Rebounded Sharply to an All-Time High in 2024

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services published the 2024 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of CrowdsÒ series of research. The 12th annual study examines end user trends in embedded business intelligence (BI), the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

The 2024 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study assesses the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

According to the study, interest in embedded BI varies but stands at a consistently high level across all functions and roles. Importance is highest in the sales and marketing, BI/analytics competency center, and executive management functions.

Top objectives for embedded BI are to enhance access to existing reports/analysis, and to provide internal application users with in-context insight and analysis.

Viewed by industry, 2024 current use of embedded BI is greatest among respondents in the healthcare, government, technology, and consumer services verticals.

"Current adoption of embedded BI continues a strong two-year rebound in 2023-2024," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

"As organizations increasingly prioritize embedding analytics within other applications, our study aims to explore the diverse requirements for integrating analytical functionality in context."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Data, Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

[email protected]

978 254 5587

SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services