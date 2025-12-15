Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2025 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

Importance of Embedded Business Intelligence Attains All-Time High

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services published the 2025 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 13th annual study examines end user trends in embedded business intelligence (BI), the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of a home grown or third-party application. The 2025 Embedded BI Market Study assesses the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

According to the study, while the importance of embedded BI is strong across industries, it is highest in healthcare, followed by manufacturing. Interest in embedded BI is at consistently high levels across all functions and roles, with R&D, strategic planning, and the BI/Analytics Competency Center functions showing the highest interest.

Top internal objectives for embedded BI are enhanced access and better self-service. Top external objectives center on revenue generation from paid use by business customers, particularly in smaller organizations, followed by partner and customer use.

"Current adoption of embedded BI continues a strong three-year rebound," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "As organizations increasingly prioritize embedding analytics within other applications, our study explores the diverse requirements for integrating analytical functionality in context."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

