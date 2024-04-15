Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Active Data Architecture Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today launched a new report in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 2024 Active Data Architecture™ Market Study explores market requirements and priorities for data orchestration, integration, and transformations in the active data architecture pipeline workflow.

Active Data Architecture™ supports a platform-independent layer that sits between physical data stores and points of data consumption. It is comprised of various data management capabilities including virtualized and distributed data access (e.g., mesh, fabric), data governance, and security. At its core, Active Data Architecture is an abstraction layer translating business and physical structures. It is an architecture dynamically optimized for performance, scalability, and cost management.

According to the report, both information technology (IT) and business users expect current data architectures and the supporting technology capabilities to meet the requirements of ever more complex, diverse, and distributed BI and analytics use cases and applications.

"Data architectures that lack flexibility, adaptability, and scalability will result in organizations struggling to capture benefits and achieve positive ROI from their analytical investments," said Howard Dresner. "Active data architecture is about correcting these shortcomings by building flexible, more scalable, and dynamically optimized supporting capabilities."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

