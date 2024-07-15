Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting Market Study, Highlights Significant Developments

NASHUA, N.H., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three percent of organizations are producing Environmental, Social, and Governance reports today, with adoption higher in EMEA and within large and very large organizations, according to the Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting Market Study.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting attempts to capture in a structured way the potential impacts that environmental and social factors may have on the financial sustainability of an organization. It includes the data, tools, processes, and standards used in preparing non-financial reports that reflect an organization's impact on the planet and people both inside and outside the organization, and its approach to running and governing the organization.

The 2nd annual Dresner ESG Market Study report examines market requirements and priorities, specifically considering current adoption and importance, ESG reporting standards, responsibility, sourcing, and top functionality requirements.

In 2024, with most regulators having finalized ESG reporting standards, the focus shifts to implementation timescales, with distinct geographic splits emerging.

The study shows that despite low levels of adoption there is good overall awareness of ESG reporting, and 57 percent of respondents regard it as critical, very important, or important.

"Our ESG market study identifies attitudes towards ESG reporting across the globe, organizations' levels of preparedness, which standards are being adopted, and the varying approaches for deploying ESG reporting. This provides a valuable resource to organizations attempting to navigate the evolving, complex, and varied requirements for ESG reporting," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Data, Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

[email protected]

978 254 5587

SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services