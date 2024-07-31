Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Master Data Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2024 Master Data Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Master data management (MDM) is a technology-enabled discipline in which business and information technology (IT) collaborate to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of an enterprise's official shared master data assets.

The Master Data Management Market Study analyzes current MDM perceptions, use, and intentions and provides valuable insight on crucial aspects of MDM, including deployment options, the number of domains managed, MDM assessments, and the support of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In 2024, MDM ranks 20th among the 63 strategic business intelligence (BI) technologies and initiatives under study, maintaining relative priority with data governance (15th) and data catalog (17th), technologies strongly associated with MDM.

"Since our initial research on MDM in 2022, the reported importance of MDM continues to be reflected across various industries, functions, organization sizes, BI budget plans, and other dimensions," said Michael Moran, Research Director at Dresner Advisory. "Again, this year we observe a high correlation between the importance of MDM and measures of BI success, notably data leadership, success with BI, and data literacy."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

