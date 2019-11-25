Dress for Success® Worldwide Launches #DFSPowerPiece Campaign for #GivingTuesday

Whether faced with caregiving responsibilities, chronic under- and unemployment or the impact of a changing economy, women that turn to Dress for Success have one thing in common: the desire to overcome barriers that hinder their ability to secure employment, become financially independent and achieve success on their own terms.

"Every woman has the potential to achieve self-defined success when she's equipped with the necessary tools, support, and self-assurance to do so," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide.

#DFSPowerPiece celebrates the moment a woman puts on her power piece and finds the confidence to start her journey towards upward mobility.

"Our clients' first interaction with us -- when they're suited and their transformation begins because they feel their best and ready to pursue their dreams -- is where the magic of all that we do happens. That is what makes #DFSPowerPiece special," continued Gordon.

International style authority and Dress for Success Impact Ambassador Olivia Palermo is the campaign's celebrity stylist and leveraged her relationships with leading fashion brands to help the organization secure partners.

The campaign features a curated collection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products for purchase developed in partnership with James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Lane Bryant, Peruvian Connection, Kendra Scott, Sorel, Stella & Dot, Stuart Weitzman, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Wander Beauty and Westward Leaning.

Fashion and beauty lovers can shop the collection by visiting the campaign's microsite at www.dfspowerpiece.org. Individuals interested in supporting Dress for Success' signature programs and services also can make a donation on the microsite.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 150 cities in nearly 30 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than one million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®