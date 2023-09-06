Dress for Success® Worldwide launches its prestigious power lunch, Women Who Inspire, with guest of honor, Gayle King

News provided by

Dress for Success® Worldwide

06 Sep, 2023, 06:57 ET

Thought leaders convene to discuss the power of personal reinvention to advance economic opportunities for women.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide is honored to announce the return of Women Who Inspire on September 27, 2023, in New York City. Bringing together corporate executives, innovative thought leaders, media, social influencers, and the women Dress for Success serves, this event aims to create practical and sustainable solutions to advance economic opportunities for women. 

Continue Reading
Gayle King, television journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, is this year's Women Who Inspire guest of honor.
Gayle King, television journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings, is this year's Women Who Inspire guest of honor.

Guest of honor, Gayle King, television journalist and Co-Host of CBS Mornings, will join Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO at Dress for Success Worldwide, and Lucy Kaylin, Senior Vice President, Content, at Hearst Magazines, for an inspiring conversation on the art of career reinvention and purposeful living.

According to recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Women's Law Center, since February 2020, the U.S. labor market has added 3.7+ million net new jobs, with men realizing a disproportionate share of that gain. One in five unemployed women have been out of work for 6 months or longer. Black, Latina, and disabled women have fallen even further behind. Inadequate childcare and support systems for working caregivers have driven many women from full-time into part-time jobs, an upward trend that hasn't reversed since the pandemic. The need for upskilling and reskilling has never been greater. 

Women Who Inspire raises funds for innovative, no-fee programming for women in their pursuit of economic self-independence and drives awareness that every dollar counts in positively impacting the lives of the women Dress for Success' affiliates serve around the world.

Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, says: "The time is now to strategically rethink traditional pathways to landing a job, keeping a job, and building a career. For the unemployed and underemployed women Dress for Success serves, flexible work schedules, childcare, and ongoing support systems are a top priority. They are our priority too. We provide the tools and the network to help women discover their purpose and reinvent their lives, professionally and personally."

This power lunch is possible thanks to the generous support of the 2023 Women Who Inspire exclusive digital sponsor Arm & Hammer Laundry and lead sponsors AGE Beautiful, imPRESS Beauty, KISS, SHE Media, T.J.Maxx, TORRID, and ULTA Beauty.

About Dress for Success:

Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women.

Whether it's career coaching and job-skill readiness, upskilling and reskilling, providing networks and community, or styling and professional attire, Dress for Success ensures women gain the tools they need to succeed in work and in life. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out. 

For more than 26 years, the organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in over 140 affiliates in 24 countries. 

For tickets, corporate sponsorships, and media inquiries, contact:

Jan Mercer Dahms, Chief Advancement Officer, [email protected]
Roberto Schiattino, Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Dress for Success® Worldwide

Also from this source

Dress for Success® Worldwide启动著名的工作午餐会

Dress for Success® Worldwide celebra a las mujeres líderes a nivel mundial mientras lanza su mayor campaña del año, Your Hour, Her Power®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.