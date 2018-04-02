Drew and Jonathan Scott join Habitat for Humanity to kick off month-long Home is the Key campaign

"We have been longtime supporters of Habitat for Humanity because we know the real meaning of home," said Jonathan Scott, one half of the world-renowned, entrepreneurial construction and real estate expert brothers. "A safe and affordable place to live is the key to building a strong family foundation. The families we're working alongside in Nashville are just two examples of the thousands of people that Habitat serves across the country every year."

As profiled on NBC's TODAY Show, the Scott Brothers are working alongside future Habitat homeowners Ashlee and Amanda to build their homes today. Throughout the month, campaign sponsors will engage additional volunteers to help finish the homes by April 26.

"Purchasing a home is increasingly out of reach for far too many people across the country," Drew Scott said. "By supporting the #HomeIsTheKey campaign, we can all play a role in building more homes and more opportunities for families."

"At Habitat for Humanity, we have long known that home is the key to a better life," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "For more than 40 years, we have helped more than 13 million people become empowered to build better lives for themselves and their families. But with more than 18 million U.S. families paying more than half their income on housing, it is clear that so much more work needs to be done. Home is the Key is the opportunity for everyone to be part of the solution. By raising your voice, donating directly to Habitat or shopping with one of our generous partners, you can help us unlock the future for many more families who need a hand up."

People across the United States can join and support the campaign by purchasing products from participating partners, donating directly at habitat.org and by sharing their support using #HomeIsTheKey on social media. Money donated by and through campaign partners will go directly to fulfilling Habitat's mission of addressing urgent affordable housing needs. Participating sponsors include:

At Home Stores: Returning for its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, the home décor superstore will donate to Habitat $25 from every sale of a specialty patio umbrella and 100 percent of the sales of specially branded Habitat for Humanity coasters.





Chico's FAS, Inc.: A cultivator of specialty retail brands, Chico's FAS, Inc. will donate a portion of sales to Habitat from products sold by its family of brands, up to $650,000:

Chico's will donate $2 from every Slub tee sold in store from April 1 to May 31, up to $450,000.

will donate from every Slub tee sold in store from , up to .

White House Black Market will donate $5 from each Comfort Stretch Slim Ankle Pants sold from April 17 to May 31, up to $125,000.

will donate from each Comfort Stretch Slim Ankle Pants sold from , up to .

Soma will donate $1 from each Cool Nights Pajama separate sold from April 23 to May 31, up to $75,000.

Last month, Chico's FAS, Inc. and Habitat announced their new national partnership to empower women to build strength, stability and independence through housing.



Nissan: Also in its second year as a Home is the Key sponsor, Nissan will donate $1 to Habitat for every time #HomeIsTheKey is shared on social media, up to $250,000. Nissan and Habitat have partnered together for over a decade and have helped families all over the world build and own their home.





O-Cedar: Marking its inaugural sponsorship, from April 1 to June 15, the home cleaning product company will donate $1 to Habitat for every ProMist® Max Microfiber Spray Mop sold by O-Cedar to any U.S. retails channel, up to $200,000.





Kum & Go Convenience Stores: Customers of the family-owned convenience store chain will have the opportunity to donate to Habitat at checkout for the fifth year in a row. Kum & Go associates and customers will build a new Habitat home in their hometown of Des Moines in the month of April, mirroring the Home is the Key home builds in Nashville.





Customers of the family-owned convenience store chain will have the opportunity to donate to Habitat at checkout for the fifth year in a row. Kum & Go associates and customers will build a new Habitat home in their hometown of in the month of April, mirroring the Home is the Key home builds in . Schneider Electric: Building on its 17-year partnership with Habitat, Schneider Electric will use its social media channels to drive awareness of the campaign and encourage donations to Habitat to help more families thrive through affordable homes.

Inaugurated in 2017, Habitat's Home is the Key campaign aims to demonstrate how a decent, affordable home creates a better life for families and individuals. The campaign recently won two PR News CSR & Nonprofit Awards and was named as a finalist for Engage for Good's Halo Awards and Ragan's PR Daily Awards.

Additional photos and video from the Nashville launch on April 2 are available here.

To learn how to get involved with Home is the Key, visit habitat.org/homeisthekey.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Drew and Jonathan Scott

Multi-faceted entrepreneurs, authors and twin television personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Brothers Entertainment and Scott Living. With offices in both the U.S. and Canada, Scott Brothers Entertainment produces award-winning and engaging content in all genres for TV, film and digital platforms. Scott Living, their rapidly expanding collection of home goods including indoor furniture, mattresses, décor, textiles and bedding, is available at a variety of North American retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, QVC and Lowe's. The Scott brothers are hosts of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home, among others. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 150 countries and their books, Dream Home and It Takes Two: Our Story, are New York Times and Wall Street Journal best sellers. In 2017, the brothers were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, they launched GuruHub.tv, a lifestyle destination featuring fan-driven, short-form, high-quality content. For more information about Scott Brothers Global, please visit thescottbrothers.com, sbentertainment.com or scottlivinghome.com.

