Nissan and Habitat for Humanity International celebrate 21 years of partnership

Habitat for Humanity International announced today that it is continuing its long-standing partnership with Nissan. For more than 20 years, Nissan has supported Habitat through disaster recovery efforts, new home construction, team builds, and community development work in communities in the United States.

Josh Scott, Director of Manufacturing Operations, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant with Merrill McKewen, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area Nissan employees volunteer with Habitat for Humanity Rutherford County Area in Murfreesboro, TN.

As part of its 2026 commitment, Nissan will partner with 10 Habitat affiliates across the United States, including Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (Jackson, Miss.); Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville (Nashville, Tenn.); Habitat for Humanity Rutherford County Area (Murfreesboro, Tenn.); Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County (Pontiac, Mich.); and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity (Dallas, Texas), to support home building projects. Nissan will also donate durable work trucks to aid Habitat's efforts. The 2026 Nissan Frontier recipients are Holston Habitat for Humanity (Kingsport, Tenn.) and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. Since the partnership began in 2005, Nissan has made financial contributions of more than $21 million and donated more than 160 vehicles to local Habitat affiliates to support the non-profit's efforts.

"At Nissan, we believe mobility is about more than the vehicles we manufacture. It's also about helping people move forward in life. That's why partnering with Habitat for Humanity is so important to us. Safe, stable housing strengthens families, fuels economic opportunity, and builds the kind of resilient communities where people can thrive," said Ali Tonn, Nissan's senior manager of Philanthropy. "We're especially proud of our employees, who bring this commitment to life by volunteering their time and talent on Habitat build sites across the country. Their dedication reflects the heart of our company and our shared belief in creating brighter, more sustainable futures for the communities we serve."

Nissan first partnered with Habitat when the company donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to support rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Over the years, Nissan employees have logged more than 180,000 volunteer hours to help build more than 300 Habitat homes in nine markets. Nissan has previously sponsored Habitat's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project and the Home is the Key campaign.

"For more than two decades, Nissan has been instrumental in our efforts to create a world where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to call home," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are extremely grateful to have a partner like Nissan that shares our commitment to supporting families and strengthening communities, and we are excited to see what all we will accomplish through our partnership this year."

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

