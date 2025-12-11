DREW BARRYMORE JOINS MSC CRUISES TO CELEBRATE OPENING OF SALES FOR ALL-NEW MSC WORLD ATLANTIC, SAILING FROM PORT CANAVERAL IN NOVEMBER 2027

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/msc-cruises/9301853-en-drew-barrymore-msc-cruises-celebrate-opening-of-all-new-msc-world-atlantic

MSC World Atlantic cruises can be booked here.

The Cool God Aunt

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, as well as godmother of sister ship MSC World America, brought her signature humor and whimsy to the announcement in a video released today. From the MSC Yacht Club's Top Sail Lounge, Barrymore shares photos of her god daughter, remarking wistfully about how fast they grow up before realizing the arrival of a new sister must make her a god aunt. Actually, make that the "cool aunt."

Barrymore said: "When MSC Cruises first asked me to be the godmother of MSC World America, I was a little bit shy about it. I wasn't sure I was right for the role. Then once I cut that ribbon last April, I went from shy to totally honored and I couldn't be prouder! And now that pride extends to being MSC World Atlantic's god aunt. I'll be the cool god aunt! And I know people will love sailing on the new ship when it arrives in Port Canaveral in 2027."

Where Worlds Meet

As the fourth ship in the cruise line's trailblazing World Class series, MSC World Atlantic will offer guests the chance to experience a seamless blend of cultures, flavors, and styles from both sides of the Atlantic—brought together in one thrilling destination at sea.

With more than 400,000 square feet of public space, MSC World Atlantic invites guests to taste, see, and feel the world in one unforgettable vacation while discovering something new around every corner. More than 30 bars, restaurants and lounges await, from authentic Italian eateries to the all-American Butcher's Cut steakhouse and Kaito Teppanyaki, where guests can enjoy bold Japanese flavors paired with dramatic tableside cooking.

NEW VENUE: Viva La Musica

The ship will also feature a vibrant new bar, Viva La Musica, dedicated to celebrating Latin culture with music, salsa dancing and a wide choice of handcrafted cocktails.

NEW TO THE U.S.: The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse is a vibrant, retro-inspired space that evolves throughout the day – offering playful bonding moments for kids and adults alike, and feel-good evening entertainment in a lively, social setting.

Following in the footsteps of her sister ships, MSC World America and MSC World Asia, MSC World Atlantic will be home to seven on board districts, each having its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences designed to enrich the guest experience.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: "Our Port Canaveral guests love MSC Cruises' mix of European style and American comfort, and we can't wait for them to discover everything we have planned for MSC World Atlantic. We're building on the best of MSC World Europa and MSC World America by introducing new spaces, fresh entertainment options and unforgettable moments at sea—paving the way for guests and travel advisors to plan some incredible Caribbean getaways."

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, said: "We're proudly anticipating the arrival of MSC World Atlantic and already at work preparing for her arrival. MSC Cruises has had great success sailing from the U.S. and choosing to homeport their newest and largest ship at Port Canaveral demonstrates their confidence in the domestic market, especially here in Central Florida."

Some of the highlights waiting for guests on board MSC World Atlantic include:

NEW: Viva La Musica – One of MSC World Atlantic's 30+ bars, restaurants and lounges, this vibrant new venue celebrates Latin culture with live music, dancing, and high-energy nightlife.

– One of MSC World Atlantic's 30+ bars, restaurants and lounges, this vibrant new venue celebrates Latin culture with live music, dancing, and high-energy nightlife. NEW TO THE U.S.: The Clubhouse – This retro-inspired space brings families together with classic table games, the LEGO ® Family Zone, bumper cars, basketball, roller skating and many more family activities!

– This retro-inspired space brings families together with classic table games, the LEGO Family Zone, bumper cars, basketball, roller skating and many more family activities! MSC Yacht Club – MSC Cruises' exclusive "ship within a ship concept" will offer keycard-only access to a secluded sanctuary with dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool, sun deck and 24-hour concierge, all within easy reach of everything a larger ship has to offer. The ship will feature 144 luxurious suites, and the VIP amenities extend ashore at Ocean Cay, with private access to Ocean House and its neighboring beaches.

– MSC Cruises' exclusive "ship within a ship concept" will offer keycard-only access to a secluded sanctuary with dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool, sun deck and 24-hour concierge, all within easy reach of everything a larger ship has to offer. The ship will feature 144 luxurious suites, and the VIP amenities extend ashore at Ocean Cay, with private access to Ocean House and its neighboring beaches. An array of 30 gastronomic experiences – With six specialty restaurant concepts including guest favorites Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, plus more exciting concepts to be revealed, MSC World Atlantic will offer a rich variety of global flavors.

– With six specialty restaurant concepts including guest favorites Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, plus more exciting concepts to be revealed, will offer a rich variety of global flavors. The Harbour – Located in the Family Aventura District, this dynamic outdoor park invites families to play, dine, and explore together. Features include a water park with twisting waterslides and splash zones, plus a High Trail Ropes Course where guests can navigate across rope bridges and towers.

Located in the Family Aventura District, this dynamic outdoor park invites families to play, dine, and explore together. Features include a water park with twisting waterslides and splash zones, plus a High Trail Ropes Course where guests can navigate across rope bridges and towers. Cliffhanger – After its successful debut on MSC World America, this thrilling over-water swing lifts guests 160 feet above the ocean for unbeatable views and an unforgettable adrenaline rush.

– After its successful debut on this thrilling over-water swing lifts guests 160 feet above the ocean for unbeatable views and an unforgettable adrenaline rush. Doremiland Kids Club – As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises knows what it takes to keep the whole family happy, and on MSC World Atlantic children can explore, create, and play at one of the line's largest dedicated kids clubs, featuring two new LEGO ® spaces and action-packed programming for ages 0 to 17.

– As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises knows what it takes to keep the whole family happy, and on children can explore, create, and play at one of the line's largest dedicated kids clubs, featuring two new LEGO spaces and action-packed programming for ages 0 to 17. Panorama Lounge – A stylish two-deck venue where guests can enjoy pre-show cocktails before the space transforms into a dazzling theater with spectacular international entertainment and immersive LED displays.

– A stylish two-deck venue where guests can enjoy pre-show cocktails before the space transforms into a dazzling theater with spectacular international entertainment and immersive LED displays. MSC Aurea Spa – Featuring one of the largest thermal areas yet in MSC Cruises fleet complete with saunas, steam rooms, and snow rooms. Guest can also enjoy a full menu of face and body treatments, a Gym Powered by Technogym® with stunning ocean views, and The Gentlemen's Barber for all grooming needs.

MSC World Atlantic will sail alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries starting November 13, 2027:

Eastern Caribbean itineraries include calls at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas

Western Caribbean itineraries include calls at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Nassau and Ocean Cay, The Bahamas

MSC Voyagers Club members who book by Dec. 24, 2025, will receive 1,000 extra points, plus members at Classic level and above get a free onboard credit of $50 combinable with any membership discount.

About MSC World Atlantic:

MSC World Atlantic will be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel which enables a direct transition toward drop-in bio and synthetic renewable LNG. The ship is fitted with shore power connectivity, which allows the ship's engines to be switched off while in port, eliminating local emissions and reducing the impact on local air quality.

Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. The ship also has an advanced wastewater treatment plant, a comprehensive on-board recycling management plant that minimizes waste, and is equipped with the latest generation propulsion pods to reduce noise and the associated impact on marine life.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo