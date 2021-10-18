Drew Brees Celebrates Grand Openings Of Multiple Stretch Zone Studios In New Orleans, Alongside College Football Teammates From Purdue University

"Football has always been one of my greatest joys, and I carry this same excitement as a franchise owner of Stretch Zone, alongside Jason and Ben," says Brees, who played for the NFL for 20 seasons and was most recently quarterback for New Orleans Saints. "The great turnout at today's events just speaks to the incredible impact Stretch Zone is having in our community. There is such a passionate health and wellness community in New Orleans, that our studios are seeing record bookings. Being able to extend the power of stretching in a city I've called home for 15 years is a huge step forward. Whether you're looking for increased range of motion, better athletic performance or just relief from stiffness and soreness, Stretch Zone is for everyone!"

The grand opening celebrations were complete with complimentary stretches, health and wellness recommendations, and inspiring conversations between the attendees and the A-list talent. Brees received a customized stretch from Jorden Gold, founder of Stretch Zone, while event attendees received stretches throughout the day from the trained practitioners at the studios.

In addition to being a franchise partner and accelerating expansion across the Midwest, Louisiana and Southern California, Brees also serves on the Stretch Zone board of directors and is a passionate brand ambassador. Brees, along with Loerzel and Smith, also owns a third Stretch Zone studio, located in Zionsville, IN, near his alma mater.

Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and fitness industry, grows to 140 locations nationwide with the unveiling of the New Orleans studios. In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone is continuing to expand its footprint in the U.S. and is on track to have more than 200 studios by 2022.

"Our goal with Drew, Jason and Ben is to expand access to Stretch Zone's proprietary techniques to better serve the health and wellness needs of the New Orleans community and beyond," says Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. "We believe in the power of practitioner-assisted stretching so strongly and, judging from the incredible turnout from the community at our grand openings, we know that this concept resonates perfectly with New Orleans and are excited for the company's continued growth in this market."

Brees, Loerzel and Smith also plan to expand Stretch Zone's footprint in New Orleans, with a third location in The Big Easy being discussed following the successes of their predecessors, which officially opened to the community in Summer 2021.

Stretch Zone New Orleans is located at 5300 Tchoupitoulas St. Suite G2, New Orleans, LA 70115.

Stretch Zone Metairie is located at 701 Metairie Road, Suite 1B-105, Metairie, LA 70001.

All studios nationwide are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone: Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner- assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. With the most studios available, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

