STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN RICHMOND, TX

RICHMOND, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Richmond, TX. The studio introduces practitioner-assisted stretching to the community, helping residents improve mobility, increase energy, and enhance overall quality of life.

Stretch Zone Richmond is owned and operated by Ram Allu, who brings a passion for health, wellness, and exceptional customer care to the growing community. After a successful career in the tech industry, Allu pivoted toward his true passion: helping people feel and move better in their everyday lives.

"My decision to bring Stretch Zone to our community was driven by a desire to offer a new level of body maintenance and mobility," said Ram Allu, Owner of Stretch Zone Richmond. "Richmond has an active population, and I saw a clear opportunity to introduce a dedicated space focused on functional flexibility. I'm excited to become a go-to resource and help our neighbors discover what their bodies are truly capable of."

Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching uses trained professionals and proprietary equipment to help muscles relax and move more efficiently. By stabilizing and isolating muscle groups, practitioners can safely increase range of motion beyond what individuals can achieve on their own. The result is improved flexibility, more energy, reduced stiffness, and enhanced performance in everyday life.

"I love seeing that 'lightbulb moment' when a client realizes how much better they can move and feel after just a few sessions," Allu added. "Whether it's an athlete, a busy professional, or someone wanting to stay active as they age, we're here to help our clients reclaim their mobility and improve their quality of life."

What sets Stretch Zone apart is its patented strapping system and proprietary tables, which allow practitioners to stabilize the body and isolate specific muscle groups without compensation. This science-backed and research-supported method delivers a safe, personalized experience that produces immediate, tangible improvements in mobility and comfort.

Allu is committed to building more than a studio — he aims to create a local hub for education, wellness, and support where every community member feels welcome. His mission is to shift the focus from reactive care to proactive health, empowering Richmond residents to maintain functional longevity and independence.

To celebrate its grand opening on May 14, 2026, Stretch Zone Richmond is offering a complimentary first stretch session for new members.

Stretch Zone Richmond

7810 W Grand Pkwy South, Suite 400, Richmond, TX, 77406

Phone: (832) 446-4720

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Tuesday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Wednesday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Outside of the studio, Allu enjoys gardening — a hobby he says teaches patience and steady progress, values he brings into his work at Stretch Zone.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. In 2026, the company released an industry-first research study, The Stretch Zone Effect — published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment — providing scientific data supporting the benefits of its practitioner-assisted stretching method. Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone