Drew Brees Opens First Stretch Zone Studio In New Orleans, Company On Track To Open 200 Locations By 2022

"Opening the first Stretch Zone in New Orleans means I can bring something special to the city I represented for 15 years," said Brees. "I know the impact and benefits stretching has on my athletic potential and quality of life, and it is time for everyone to try out this patented system that supports overall health and wellness."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, grows to 124 locations nationwide with the unveiling of the New Orleans storefront. In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone is continuing to expand its footprint in the U.S., and is poised to hit the 200-location mark by the end of the year.

"We have been eagerly awaiting this exciting step in our partnership with Drew," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "The opening of this location is indicative of the momentum coursing through our company. Drew's sincere passion for health and wellness is a driving force in our expansion efforts and allows us to provide our dedicated guests wider access to practitioner-assisted stretching and all of its benefits."

A pioneer in the health and wellness industry, Stretch Zone uses a proprietary strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for truly effective stretching. A truly unique experience, each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual regardless of age or athletic ability.

"As Stretch Zone continues to grow, we are proud to provide even more guests with the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with certified practitioners to achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own," says Jorden Gold, founder of Stretch Zone. "Whether guests are looking to feel lighter and younger, relieve stiffness, increase range of motion or enhance their physical performance, we can't wait for the community to discover the power of stretching."

Stretch Zone New Orleans is located at 5300 Tchoupitoulas St. Suite G2, New Orleans, LA 70115. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone locations are following local guidelines and CDC recommendations, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/

About Stretch Zone:

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Stretch Zone pioneered the assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve guest health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone facilities offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. With the most stores available, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Stefi Markowicz

rbb Communications

[email protected]

(954) 297-4535

SOURCE Stretch Zone