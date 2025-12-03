STRETCH ZONE OPENS IN CENTREVILLE, VA BRINGING A NEW KIND OF WELLNESS EXPERIENCE TO THE COMMUNITY

Locally led studio blends clinical expertise and personalized care to help residents move and feel better

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new way to feel better in Centreville. Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, has officially opened its doors at 14260 Centreville Square, Unit P, offering members a welcoming space to improve flexibility, ease tension, and build long-term wellness.

The studio is owned and operated by Dr. Srilekha Palle, PT, DPT, MBA, a longtime healthcare leader with a background in physical therapy and rehabilitation medicine. Drawing on her clinical experience, Dr. Palle has created a space where evidence-based techniques meet everyday accessibility. "I've seen how guided movement can transform recovery and confidence," she said. "Stretch Zone allows us to bring that same science-driven approach to wellness right here in our community."

At Stretch Zone, certified practitioners use a patented strapping system to guide each member through fully assisted stretches that safely increase range of motion, improve flexibility, and relieve stiffness. Every 30-minute session is personalized to the individual—helping each person move more freely and feels more at ease in their body.

"What makes this so special is that it bridges the gap between rehabilitation and routine self-care," Dr. Palle added. "We're helping people take proactive steps toward better health—whether they're recovering from activity, maintaining mobility, or simply seeking balance in their day."

Stretch Zone Centreville welcomes members from across Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, including nearby Chantilly and the greater DMV area. Located at 14125 Centreville Square, Centreville, VA 20121, the studio is celebrating its grand opening by offering a complimentary first stretch consultation and session for new members.

For more information or to book a visit, go to www.stretchzone.com .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and movement. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching for every body. Stretch Zone continues to earn national recognition, appearing on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists. Learn more at stretchzone.com

