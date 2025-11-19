Stretch Zone Opens Cincinnati West Studio to Help Residents Move Better and Feel Better

New practitioner-assisted stretching studio brings an approachable path to flexibility, recovery and wellness in Cincinnati's West Side.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new studio in Cincinnati West, Ohio. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur Matthew Schill, this studio introduces a new way for residents to improve flexibility, reduce tension, and live more active, pain-free lives.

After 15 years in sales and sales management, Matthew wanted a career with greater purpose and community impact. "The best part of opening Stretch Zone Cincinnati West is making a real difference for people in my community," he shared. "Assisted stretching is new to many in this area, and once they see how good it feels and how it helps them move better, they'll wonder how they ever went without it."

Matthew plans to grow with the community and expand Stretch Zone's presence throughout Greater Cincinnati. He added, "This studio is just the beginning."

Stretch Zone offers a 30-minute, fully assisted stretch experience guided by certified practitioners using the brand's patented stabilization system. Each stretch is customized to the member's needs and comfort level—helping to increase range of motion, improve mobility, and relieve tightness without pain or strain.

"Think of it like having a personal trainer just for stretching," said Schill. "Whether you're an athlete looking to improve your golf game or someone who just wants to move without stiffness, you'll feel the difference right away."

Stretch Zone Cincinnati West will also partner with local businesses and wellness organizations to promote active living across the West Side. The studio aims to help create a healthier, more mobile community—one stretch at a time. To celebrate the opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session.

Stretch Zone Cincinnati West is located at 6701 Ruwes Oak Dr., Suite 5 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and officially opens on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The studio will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The studio is owned and operated by Matthew Schill, who is proud to bring practitioner-assisted stretching to the West Side community. To celebrate the grand opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit: www.stretchzone.com

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. To learn more, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone