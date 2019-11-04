Drew Technologies & Autologic Diagnostics to become Opus IVS

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Technologies, Autologic Diagnostics, Farsight, and Bluelink Diagnostic Solutions, companies within the Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) division of Opus Group AB (publ), proudly announce they are unifying and will officially be known as Opus IVS.

In 2017, Autologic was welcomed into the Opus IVS division alongside Drew Technologies. Shortly thereafter Farsight and Bluelink joined the Opus IVS division. These companies have used their combined expertise to support collision repair shops, independent mechanical repair shops, and technicians in repairing complex vehicle technology.

Drew Technologies , which joined Opus in 2015, is known globally for the development of OEM factory-authorized tools used at dealerships and J2534 flash diagnostic products that give independent service shops the same capabilities as OEMs.

"In a short time, we have brought these leading companies together within Opus IVS and leveraged the technology from over 30 patents we have pending to help technicians repair complex, modern vehicles. Rebranding as Opus IVS is the next logical step in our companies' evolution allowing us to deliver even more advancements to the market under one unified identity that emphasizes our strengths in innovation and diagnostic support," says Opus IVS President, Brian Herron.

Opus IVS Diagnostic Solutions

Opus IVS offers a unique combination of licensed OEM software and aftermarket diagnostic solutions with expert guidance from OEM-trained master technicians to help shops get the job done. Opus IVS companies have worked together to deliver several innovative solutions.

DrivePRO® combines licensed OEM software, aftermarket ease-of-use, remote programming, and calibration—all connected to factory-trained live technicians enabling businesses to tackle complex intelligent vehicle repairs.

combines licensed OEM software, aftermarket ease-of-use, remote programming, and calibration—all connected to factory-trained live technicians enabling businesses to tackle complex intelligent vehicle repairs. DriveCRASH® , Opus IVS' collision-specific diagnostic platform, is the only OEM-endorsed pre/post-scanning tool to integrate wide OE coverage, on-demand QuickScan, remote programming, calibration and a full diagnostic scan tool with our live team of master technicians to support you.

, Opus IVS' collision-specific diagnostic platform, is the only OEM-endorsed pre/post-scanning tool to integrate wide OE coverage, on-demand QuickScan, remote programming, calibration and a full diagnostic scan tool with our live team of master technicians to support you. RAP2 is a remote programming solution with no upfront purchase price, OEM approval, built in 4G, guaranteed results, and wider coverage than any other system on the market. All backed by Drew Technologies, the experts in J2534 flash programing for over 20 years

Customers will see more benefits from the union in the future, as they continue to focus on delivering high-quality diagnostic solutions to service shops around the world.

About Opus

Opus Group AB (publ) (Opus) is a technology-driven growth company in the vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support markets. The company has a strong focus on customer service and innovative technologies within vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support. With approximately 2,600 employees, Opus is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and operates out of 34 regional offices, 24 of which are in the United States, with others in Sweden, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia. Opus has production facilities in the U.S. in Hartford, CT, Ann Arbor, MI and Tucson, AZ. The shares of Opus are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information about Opus, please visit www.opus.global.

Contact

SOURCE Opus IVS

