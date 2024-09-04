Opus IVS Wins Motor Top 20 Award for 2024 with DrivePro 2

This award is another recognition of the innovation and dedication our team brings to the automotive industry. Post this

DrivePro 2 represents a significant leap forward in automotive diagnostics, addressing common challenges faced by repair shops, such as a lack of technical expertise, slow support response times, and outdated hardware. Designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and durability, DrivePro 2 empowers automotive professionals with cutting-edge features that set a new industry standard.

Key features of DrivePro 2 include:

Industry-Leading Diagnostic Tool : DrivePro 2 is supported by IVS 360 and master technicians, offering rapid, expert-level diagnostics.

: DrivePro 2 is supported by IVS 360 and master technicians, offering rapid, expert-level diagnostics. Rapid Technical Support : The tool enables direct communication with master techs, ensuring quick response times and minimizing downtime in the repair process.

: The tool enables direct communication with master techs, ensuring quick response times and minimizing downtime in the repair process. Enhanced Platform Speed and Flexibility : With faster computing capabilities, DrivePro 2 improves remote programming efficiency and supports multiple virtual window environments for OE subscriptions on a single device.

: With faster computing capabilities, DrivePro 2 improves remote programming efficiency and supports multiple virtual window environments for OE subscriptions on a single device. AI-Driven Repair Suggestions : Integrated AI provides instant repair suggestions via 2-way chat with AiDN while waiting for live tech support, accelerating the repair process.

: Integrated AI provides instant repair suggestions via 2-way chat with AiDN while waiting for live tech support, accelerating the repair process. Durable and Modern Design: Featuring larger screen options (13", 11"), sleek handles, Gorilla glass, and a rugged build that passes drop tests, DrivePro 2 is built to withstand the demands of any repair shop.

"We are pleased to have received the Motor Top 20 Award for DrivePro 2," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "This award is another recognition of the innovation and dedication our team brings to the automotive industry. DrivePro 2 is more than just a diagnostic tool—it's a comprehensive solution designed to enhance the expertise, productivity, and efficiency of repair shops worldwide. We are excited to see how DrivePro 2 will continue to make a positive impact in the industry."

For more information about DrivePro 2 and how it can elevate your shop's performance, visit Opusivs.com.

Experience Innovation Firsthand at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase DrivePro 2 and other groundbreaking products at the 2024

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, taking place from November 5 – 8 in Las Vegas. Visit booth 33071 for live product demonstrations.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS, a division of Opus Group, unites industry leaders such as DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to deliver innovative automotive solutions to over 65,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostics, with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS provides remote technical support, connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians for expert diagnostics and OEM service procedures. As part of the Opus Group, with over 2,900 employees and 35 global offices, we annually test 35 million vehicles for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Kathy McDaniel

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS