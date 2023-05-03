DrFirst Named 'Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider' by MedTech Breakthrough

Award Recognizes AI-Powered SmartRenewal as Outstanding Health and Medical Technology Solution

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech Breakthrough today named DrFirst "Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider" in the organization's annual awards program honoring the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. The award recognizes medication management solution SmartRenewal for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make prescription renewals more efficient for healthcare providers and safer for patients. This is the fourth MedTech Breakthrough award for health technology pioneer DrFirst .

Renewing a prescription involves exchanging medication data between different systems that don't speak the same language, resulting in missing or unusable information that requires manual data entry by staff. SmartRenewal uses DrFirst's patented AI technology to automate the transcription of medication instructions (known as "sigs") from a pharmacy's system into the terminology used by providers' electronic health record (EHR) systems, significantly cutting down on the manual clicks and keystrokes that can lead to medication errors and contribute to provider burnout.

"SmartRenewal illustrates how healthcare can use AI for what it does best: increase safety and relieve people from tedious, repetitive, and time-consuming tasks," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We appreciate that MedTech Breakthrough recognizes the tremendous efficiency and safety improvements SmartRenewal makes by cleaning and structuring medication data based on clinical context."

This year, MedTech Breakthrough received more than 4,200 nominations from 17 countries. In 2022, the organization awarded DrFirst's MedHx Companion "Best Computerized Decision Support Solution;" in 2021, SmartSuite won the "AI Innovation Award;" and in 2020, iPrescribe was recognized as "Best New E-Prescribing Solution."

"Effective and efficient healthcare is dependent on the accurate creation and sharing of information. Inaccurate data can harm patients and create unnecessary work for clinicians, pharmacists, and staff," said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "DrFirst is breaking through the crowded MedTech market by facilitating more efficient workflows for clinicians, reducing opportunities for medication errors, and enabling safe and fast prescription renewals for patients."

SmartRenewal is part of DrFirst's SmartSuite of AI solutions, which has been improving the quality of medication records since 2015 and now processes an average of 15 million records per day. SmartRenewal's AI improves its performance over time by learning to translate, structure, and codify medication data with greater speed and efficiency. SmartRenewal is Surescripts certified for prescription renewals.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

DrFirst Media Contact

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications

715-559-0046

[email protected]

SOURCE DrFirst