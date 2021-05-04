DrFirst's SmartSuite Earns Honorable Mentions for Improving Patient Care in AI & Data and Health Categories of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

SmartSuite from DrFirst, a patented AI engine that analyzes inconsistencies and gaps in medication records, earned honorable mentions in the AI & Data and Health categories. SmartSuite uses neuro-linguistic programming and machine learning to translate, normalize, and prepopulate healthcare data in a number of clinical workflow scenarios. For example, it translates medication data from multiple sources into consistent terms to trigger allergy and drug reaction alerts, safely infers missing prescription instructions (called sigs) to avoid manual entry, and processes information from different electronic health record (EHR) systems to create clinically actionable medication history data. As a result, physicians, nurses, and pharmacists can readily access complete patient medication histories, saving valuable time and improving patient safety.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"As the healthcare industry grapples with the massive volume of patient data that's been created and collected over decades, there is a pressing need for new tools that can make this vital information usable by EHRs and other systems," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We're pleased that Fast Company has recognized SmartSuite for its unique ability to harness artificial intelligence and machine learning to standardize data and help prevent medication errors while reducing clinician burnout."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

