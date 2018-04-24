DrFirst's Vice President of Product Strategy and CHIME Opioid Task Force Member to Speak at Critical Connections' Opioid Crisis Symposium

The panel discussion will take place from 9:00-9:45 a.m. ET on April 26, and will focus on the current state of the unprecedented epidemic, where progress has been made, and what policy gaps need to be filled to reduce addiction, abuse and dependence—and save lives.

Fischer, who also served as chief information officer at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, New York, for 21 years, has taken a prominent role in the national fight against opioid addiction. She is a member of the Opioid Task Force of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), which is advocating for the federal government to become more involved in dealing with this crisis. Additionally, Fischer has been instrumental in DrFirst's efforts to address the opioid epidemic through collaboration with MedChi, Maryland's medical society; the University of Maryland School of Dentistry; and CRISP, Maryland's health information exchange and authorized agent for the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

"I'm pleased to have the opportunity to join other thought leaders at the Critical Connections' symposium and share real-world perspectives on how we can rid our nation of this modern-day scourge: the opioid epidemic," said Fischer. "I share the thoughts of many that it's only by working together that we can win this complex war against opioid addiction, abuse and dependence."

In addition to Fischer, the panel of experts will include:

James Foreshee, senior vice president of medical affairs & chief medical officer, Priority Health

Mark Bicket, director of the Pain Fellowship Program and assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine, John Hopkins Medicine

Susan L. Freeman, president and CEO, Temple Center for Population Health, LLC

Steven L. Kelly, president and CEO, Ellenville Regional Hospital

DrFirst has been in the forefront of helping states fight the opioid epidemic with its industry leading e-prescribing platform, intelligent medication management solution and its recently launched e-prescribing mobile app, iPrescribeSM, which enables physicians to prescribe legend drugs and controlled substances while complying with state prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) requirements. By providing ready access to PDMP data at the point of care, without impacting the e-prescribing workflow, DrFirst empowers doctors to more easily identify potential opioid abusers and those who are already addicted, resulting in improved prevention and early intervention for patients—and better health outcomes in the long term.

