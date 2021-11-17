DRINKS Celebrated With 126 Award Wins in 14th Annual Sommelier Challenge

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the online leader in adult beverage, is pleased to announce that 126 of its world-class wine brands were recognized in the 14th Annual Sommelier Challenge International Wine + Spirits Competition – including a Wine of the Year award, four Best of Class awards, and numerous Platinum (12), Gold (58) and Silver (51) awards. This is the second consecutive year that DRINKS has received over 100 medals, taking home 107 awards at last year's competition.

The Wine of the Year award celebrated two bottles, one for domestic and one for imported wines. WIne Insiders , one of DRINKS' direct-to-consumer brands (along with Martha Stewart Wine Co. ), was recognized for its 2020 St. Désir Syrah / Merlot Imported Wine of the Year.

Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named Wine Insiders a Top 5 Best Value Retailer and one of America's 50 Best Wine Retailers in 2021. Wine Insiders was the only online brand in a category that included some of America's leading grocers.

"We take great pride in curating an incomparable selection of wines offered at everyday values," said Tyson Koster, Director of Wine Strategy at DRINKS. "Our goal is always to make wine discovery as exciting and enjoyable as possible, and these accolades are great validation that we're hitting the mark."

DRINKS' award-winning wines can be purchased through select partners that leverage its Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform to connect to the alcohol market. Customers can also find bottles on Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co.

The Sommelier Challenge is hosted by Robert Whitley's Wine Cellar Productions and is sponsored by WineReviewOnline.com. Professional judges ranked wines on a 100 point scale, granted silver rankings to exceptional wines, gold rankings to wines scored 90 and 93 points, and platinum rankings to wines scored between 94 and 100 points.

To purchase the wines highlighted in this year's Sommelier Challenge, visit wineinsiders.com and marthastewartwine.com .

About DRINKS

DRINKS ( http://www.drinks.com ) connects retailers, brands, and marketplaces to the $250 billion alcohol market. The company's innovative Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform enables its partners to bring adult beverages safely and conveniently to their customers across the United States in 1-2 days. DRINKS optimizes alcohol e-commerce with its patented DRINKS IQ technology, which empowers retailers to leverage AI-based predictive merchandising and marketing to personalize customer experiences. DRINKS was named a top place to work by Built In LA for the last three years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the past two years, and was recognized as the Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020.

