DRINKS Expands Enterprise Leadership Team to Power Alcohol E-Commerce

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the online leader in adult beverage, today announced two additions to the company's enterprise team to scale its Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform, support new partnership developments, and expand the integration and management of new data science capabilities. Amber Roberts, named Vice President of Enterprise, and Blake Hunter, named Senior Director of Data Science, will serve as valuable resources to the company's expanding artificial intelligence initiatives and rapidly-growing pipeline of retail, brand and marketplace partners.

Amber Roberts joins DRINKS after serving as Head of Marketplace at Kroger, where she spearheaded the establishment of its digital marketplace model, overseeing strategy and operations. In her new role as Vice President of Enterprise, Roberts will leverage her deep digital expertise to help lead the expansion of DRINKS' WaaS platform and provide ongoing support for the company's enterprise partnerships.

Blake Hunter was previously a Senior Manager of Global Analytics at Activision Blizzard and a Lead Senior Data Scientist at Microsoft. Hunter will manage the DRINKS IQ platform, including the patented Predictive AI Retailing (PAIR) engine, that reveals insights on purchasing behaviors, market trends, and the relationship between wine, labels, and customers. DRINKS IQ offers actionable insights, data-driven solutions, and a personalization framework for optimizing a successful online wine program.

"I am delighted to welcome Amber and Blake to the DRINKS team," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS. "Driving digital transformation in the beverage alcohol industry requires experienced, innovative leaders who can effect change. As we enter the next phase of growth at DRINKS, Amber and Blake will play integral roles in executing our customer-first, data-driven vision for this industry."

DRINKS' WaaS platform powers the ship-to-home wine category for Macy's, Thrive Market, Kroger, Boxed and more, enabling its partners to bring beverage alcohol to consumers' doors in up to 26,000 cities across the USA. Using WaaS, retailers, brands, and marketplaces of all sizes can capitalize on the enormous market opportunity to start, run, and grow nationwide online alcohol programs. With an ever-growing demand for online products and services, DRINKS provides a turnkey solution to take advantage of the exploding growth in beverage alcohol sales.

DRINKS is actively hiring for a wide range of roles. To view opportunities, please visit drinks.com/careers.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (http://www.drinks.com) is the operating system for online alcohol, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through the pioneering DRINKS Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform, the company brings adult beverages safely and conveniently to customers across the United States in 1-2 days. DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented DRINKS IQ technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver unique recommendations and messaging for each shopper. DRINKS was named a top place to work by Built In LA for the last three years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the past two years, and was recognized as the Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020.

