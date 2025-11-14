Drip 'n Sip Coffee & Tea Opens in Hampton, Virginia, with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

She launched her business through the 7 Steps to Success consulting program from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster that has helped more than 300 entrepreneurs open independent coffee shops in 37 states.

"My brother passed away unexpectedly in 2024, and I wanted to honor him in a way that felt true to who we were," said Melanie. "He loved everything about the 90s, and we both believed in creating spaces where people feel welcome. That's what Drip 'n Sip is about — coffee, comfort and community."

A Space Where Everyone Belongs

Step inside Drip 'n Sip and you'll find exactly that. Customers gather around the shop's communal table, lounge on the couch with a book or chat with baristas about their favorite drinks — often comparing notes with new friends they just met at the counter.

Melanie describes it as "a super inclusive space" where everyone from students to retirees finds something to love. And the drinks? They're earning raves — and repeat business.

"Our customers are always saying things like, 'Oh, y'all just stole me from the big corporate franchise,'" Melanie said with a laugh. "That never gets old."

From Real Estate to Coffee — With a Lot of Support Along the Way

Prior to opening the shop, Melanie worked in real estate for 15 years — a career she still maintains alongside her new role as a coffee shop owner. She enjoys the hustle of both industries and plans to use Drip 'n Sip as a relaxed meeting space for her clients and colleagues.

She knew she wanted to build her brand from the ground up — not buy into a franchise — but also knew she'd need expert help to get there. That's when she found Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

After connecting through a Google search, Melanie spoke with 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton, who took the time to learn her vision and walk her through the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. From there, Melanie flew to Columbus, Ohio, to tour Crimson Cup's roasting and training facilities.

"Steve Bayless told me to book a flight and come on up," said Melanie. "He spent the day walking me through everything — how the coffee is roasted, where the products come from, how the team works behind the scenes. It was so transparent. And Heather Syx has been incredible with her check-ins and guidance. I truly feel like they all care about my success."

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program has helped launch more than 300 independent coffee shops in 37 states. The company's coffee has earned national recognition, including Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year and multiple honors from the Good Food Awards and Golden Bean competitions.

The Right Products — and the Right Advice

One of Melanie's biggest takeaways from working with Crimson Cup was how much money and stress she saved on equipment. "I was under the impression I needed $120,000 worth of equipment just to get started," she said. "But they showed me that wasn't the case — and I'm so happy with how my setup turned out."

Her advice to future shop owners? Don't do it alone.

"Don't try to reinvent the wheel," she said. "There are professionals who've already done the hard work and research. Ask for help. Without Crimson Cup, there's no way I could have opened as quickly — or as confidently — as I did."

Grand Opening Details

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Location: 1146 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666

What to Expect: Drink specials, giveaways and a 90s-themed celebration

To learn more, follow the shop on Facebook or visit in person.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year award.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea