Drive Winter Blues Away by Spending Time Outside, Says the TurfMutt Foundation

Lower stress, boost mental health, power up your memory by getting outside

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter blues got you down? Spending time outside can help boost your mood and both your physical and mental health.

"Getting outside in the wintertime can really help your state of mind," says Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that has spent the last 15 years advocating for outdoor living and the care and stewardship of our yards, parks, and other green spaces, for the benefit of all.

"Just twenty minutes outside can make a big difference for your mood and mental health," says Kiser. Post this “Getting outside in the wintertime can really help your state of mind,” says Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that has spent the last 15 years advocating for outdoor living and the care and stewardship of our yards, parks, and other green spaces, for the benefit of all. TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

He adds, "Just twenty minutes outside can make a big difference for your mood and mental health. It might take a little more preparation and planning but it's doable with the right outdoor wear."

The TurfMutt Foundation offers a few reasons why getting outside in the wintertime is good for you:

Outdoor time elevates mood. Exposure to natural light – even in the shorter days of winter – raises levels of serotonin, the body's "happy chemical." Sunlight is also a good way to get a natural dose of vitamin D, which is good for bones and the immune system.

A little goes a long way. Recent research suggests that spending just a few minutes walking outside may enhance mood, memory, and the ability to absorb new information. Just five minutes can improve your mood, according to research.

More calories are burned when it's cold. Being outside in colder temperatures requires your body to work harder to keep you warm. Consequently, more calories are burned. Engage in a friendly snowball fight with the kids or take a walk with Fido to rev up metabolism and have a little fun.

Activity boosts immunity. According to MedlinePlus, exercise helps decrease risk for heart disease, maintains bone health and can help flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways.

Nature's benefits can relieve stress - fast. A study from the University of Michigan concluded that spending just 20 minutes in a natural setting reduces the level of cortisol, the stress hormone.

Memory improves. Researchers at the University of Michigan conducted a study that revealed walking in a natural setting versus an urban one improved recall ability by nearly 20 percent.

You don't have to go far. Yard work is a good way to log time outside, maintain your property, and prepare your yard for spring. Just remember if you're using a snow thrower, chainsaw or other outdoor power equipment, read the owner's manual first and follow all manufacturer's instructions, and never disable safety features.

There's less daylight in winter, so it's important to pay attention to your surroundings. You may want to wear a head lamp, reflective clothing, or bring along a flashlight, so you can see and be seen. Never exercise outside when the temperature or windchill is below -10 degrees Fahrenheit due to the risk of frostbite.

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

Media Contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation