The TurfMutt Foundation Touts the Power of Parks for Fall Family Fun and Well-Being

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of backyards, public parks, school yards and other green spaces, urges Americans to enjoy their community green spaces this fall. A recent study, conducted by The Harris Poll for the Foundation, highlights how essential managed green spaces are for family fun and community well-being.

Study findings show nearly all Americans (96 percent) use green spaces like parks for recreation. Top activities include socializing like having a picnic or dining outdoors (53 percent), letting dogs socialize (32 percent) or bringing kids to play (30 percent). TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

"Fall is an ideal time forgetting outside," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "We urge families to strengthen their connection with their local parks as the seasons change. These areas offer significant health benefits, from stress reduction and improved mood to providing vital hubs for physical activity."

The TurfMutt research proves Americans universally value the public parks:

To learn about the power of parks and other green spaces around us, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to illustrate the power of parks can be found here: http://bit.ly/4gQhpqQ.

About the TurfMutt Foundation

