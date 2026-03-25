DriveCentric Appoints Michael Affronti as Chief Product & Business Officer to Lead AI and Platform Innovation

Appointment follows record growth and rapid product expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and CRM technology for the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Affronti as Chief Product and Business Officer (CPBO). Affronti will lead DriveCentric's expanding platform initiatives and rapidly expanding AI-driven capabilities to help dealerships modernize and streamline their tech-stack and drive further efficiencies into their operations.

The appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for DriveCentric, following a year of rapid growth and continued investment in product innovation. As dealerships increasingly prioritize connected systems, automation, and real-time customer engagement, DriveCentric is focused on building a more unified, intelligent platform to support the evolving needs of modern automotive retail.

Affronti brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise platforms across automotive, e-commerce, fintech, and consumer technology. He has recently served as a Chief Product Officer leading global product strategy across consumer experience, marketplaces, trust, compliance, & platform capabilities, while advancing the use of AI and integrated payments across mobile ecosystems.

Affronti was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, where he led a multi-billion e-commerce business serving both B2C and B2B organizations. His work included integrating CRM, commerce, AI, and payments into a unified platform, with direct experience supporting automotive manufacturers and their evolving digital retail strategies.

"Michael brings a strong combination of product leadership, platform experience, automotive insight and an AI-first mindset," said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. "As we continue to expand, his ability to translate innovation into practical solutions for dealerships will be critical to delivering long-term value for our customers."

Affronti also brings a personal connection to the industry. He grew up around his family's Cadillac dealership in Queens, New York — a small business built on relationships and customer trust — giving him a firsthand understanding of what it takes to run a dealership day to day.

As Chief Product and Business Officer, Affronti will focus on advancing DriveCentric's product roadmap, strengthening platform capabilities, and expanding the company's investment in AI-driven solutions for dealerships.

"The automotive industry is at an inflection point, and DriveCentric has the team, the technology, and the vision to lead it. I've spent my career building platforms that simplify complexity and create real value — and that's exactly what dealerships need right now. I couldn't be more excited to be part of what comes next." said Affronti.

DriveCentric partners with dealerships across North America to improve lead engagement, streamline communication, and deliver more connected customer experiences through modern, AI-powered technology.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM and engagement technology designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform helps dealerships deliver modern, personalized customer experiences across messaging, digital retailing, and communication channels.

Media Contact:

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

[email protected]

12900 Maurer Industrial Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63127

SOURCE DriveCentric