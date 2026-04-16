DriveCentric Expands AI Leadership with New Autonomous Agents Across Its Engagement Platform

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the dealer industry's leading Customer Engagement Platform, today announced the expansion of its agentic AI capabilities with a new suite of agents designed to augment and scale dealership operations across every department.

Built natively within the DriveCentric platform, the new agents build on a foundation that already powers AI-driven engagement for thousands of dealerships. Where DriveCentric's AI has long helped teams work smarter, through tools like Automation Hub and Genius Reply, these agents go further, autonomously executing critical workflows that dealership teams struggle to cover consistently: after-hours lead response, proactive database outreach, and long-term customer retention.

The expansion introduces three purpose-built agents:

Nurture Agent maintains ongoing, personalized customer engagement after the sale, driving retention and repeat business without manual effort.

maintains ongoing, personalized customer engagement after the sale, driving retention and repeat business without manual effort. Prospect Agent identifies past customers re-entering the market and converts them into sales-ready opportunities before they look elsewhere.

identifies past customers re-entering the market and converts them into sales-ready opportunities before they look elsewhere. Sales Agent responds to every inbound lead in under two minutes, 24/7, ensuring no opportunity goes unanswered.

Each agent is managed through a new experience layer that gives dealers full visibility and coaching tools, a centralized dashboard to monitor performance, refine strategies, and stay in control of every customer interaction.

Built on a Decade of Automotive Intelligence

Unlike generic AI tools adapted for automotive, DriveCentric's agents are trained on more than ten years of dealership engagement data, vehicle interest, financing behaviors, trade-in cycles, and ownership timelines. This depth of industry-specific intelligence enables conversations that feel natural and relevant, not scripted or robotic.

"DriveCentric has been leading AI innovation for dealerships and the data we've built across every customer touchpoint is allowing us to accelerate faster than ever." said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. "We're continuing to expand what our platform can do autonomously, giving dealerships more agents that create and manage the customer experience across the entire ownership journey. We have a deep roadmap of new agents planned for this year, all designed to help dealerships optimize engagement, all natively built and centralized on our customer card."

An Engagement Platform That Executes

DriveCentric is not just a system of record, it's a system of engagement, fueled by a system of context. DriveCentric's Customer Card owns not only the customer record, but the full history needed to provide the AI context that drives efficiencies, scale, and growth. The platform's AI agents work across departments, turning that context into action and helping dealerships operate at a scale that manual processes can't match. Every interaction, every handoff, and every result is visible in one place.

Early results show measurable impact: faster lead response times, higher appointment show rates, more reactivated opportunities from existing databases, and stronger long-term customer lifetime value.

The new agents are available now. To learn more, visit: https://drivecentric.com/products/ai-agents

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric delivers AI-powered CRM and engagement technology built specifically for dealerships. The platform helps teams create modern, personalized customer experiences across messaging, digital retailing, and every key communication channel. Backed by more than a decade of automotive data and purpose-built intelligence, DriveCentric helps dealerships engage customers across the full ownership lifecycle.

Media Contact

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

[email protected]

12900 Maurer Industrial Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63127

SOURCE DriveCentric