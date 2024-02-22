Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

--Fiscal 2023 revenue increased 13% powered by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth--

--Achieved 12 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth--

--Issues fiscal year 2024 financial outlook--

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

For the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.3 billion, up 13% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $6.3 billion, up 12% versus the prior year driven by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth. The Company added 183 net new stores during fiscal 2023.

During the fiscal year, the Company recognized an $851.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment as well as $132.9 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations. These drove a Net Loss of $745.0 million or a Net Loss of $4.53 per diluted share versus Net Income of $43.2 million or Net Income of $0.25 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $155.9 million and Adjusted EPS1 was $0.93, a decrease of 25% and 24%, respectively from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $535.1 million, up 4% versus the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities increased 19% to $235.2 million compared to $197.2 million in the prior year.

"We are happy to announce that we delivered on our updated 2023 outlook for all financial metrics, while also pivoting our strategy and adapting to the dynamic market. In the fourth quarter, our performance was driven by strong execution in our Maintenance segment, specifically in our industry-leading Take 5 Oil Change business, and we're encouraged by the progress made in our U.S. Glass and U.S. Car Wash businesses," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our goals in the second half of 2023 were to deliver on our full-year outlook and set ourselves up for a successful 2024, and we did just that. In 2024, we are focused on accelerating growth, reducing debt, and making sure that Driven has the right assets to execute on both our short- and long-term goals," Fitzpatrick concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $553.7 million, up 3% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 3% versus the prior year driven by 4% same-store sales growth. Net Loss was $13.1 million or a Net Loss of $0.08 per diluted share versus Net Income of $27.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income was $30.7 million and Adjusted EPS was $0.19, a decrease of 27% and 24%, respectively from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $129.0 million, down 1% versus the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 1,899.8 1,786 9.2 % $ 960.4 $ 332.8 Car Wash 591.8 1,108 (5.6) % 597.7 143.0 Paint, Collision & Glass 3,389.6 1,888 11.4 % 500.4 141.5 Platform Services2 402.6 206 N/A 216.0 80.6 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 29.5

Total $ 6,283.7 4,988 7.4 % $ 2,304.0

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 470.8 1,786 4.7 % $ 246.0 $ 87.5 Car Wash 131.9 1,108 (3.3) % 133.2 31.0 Paint, Collision & Glass 835.3 1,888 6.4 % 117.0 31.7 Platform Services2 74.7 206 N/A 50.7 18.6 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 6.7

Total $ 1,512.7 4,988 3.9 % $ 553.7

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter with total liquidity of $319.0 million consisting of $176.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise them, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Beginning in fiscal 2024, the Company changed its definitions for Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA. Specifically, the Company will no longer include straight-line rent adjustments in its non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional details of these changes and a reconciliation of the definitions prior to fiscal 2024 to allow for like-for-like comparisons to the new definitions for all periods presented.

The table below sets forth the Company's fiscal year 2023 results and 2024 outlook using the revised methodology to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS.



2023 Results 2024 Outlook Revenue $2.30 billion ~$2.35 - $2.45 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $516.9 million ~$535 - $565 million Adjusted EPS1 $0.85 ~$0.88 - $1.00

The Company also expects:

Same-store sales growth of 3% to 5%



Net new store growth of approximately 205 to 220



Maintenance: approximately 165 to 185 stores of which approximately 65% will be franchise and 35% company-operated

Car Wash: approximately 5 to 10 stores all from the international business

Paint Collision & Glass: approximately 25 to 35 stores of which approximately 85% will be franchise and 15% company-operated



The Company has not included future M&A in its outlook for fiscal year 2024.

___________

1 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Beginning in fiscal 2024, the company has made certain changes to how it defines these metrics that impact the comparability to prior periods. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on changes to these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, and a reconciliation between the differences in metric definitions for all periods presented. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

2 Platform Services same store sales were removed as a Key Performance Indicator as sales included within the calculation represented less than 20% of Platform Services revenue.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results today, Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available for at least three months.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Press Release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and outlook, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully to achieve anticipated synergies; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 Revenue:













Franchise royalties and fees $ 49,685

$ 43,434

$ 190,367

$ 171,734 Company-operated store sales 366,668

366,921

1,526,353

1,324,408 Independently-operated store sales 38,748

36,657

196,395

195,157 Advertising contributions 25,303

23,943

98,850

87,750 Supply and other revenue 73,273

68,698

292,064

254,145 Total revenue 553,677

539,653

2,304,029

2,033,194 Operating Expenses:













Company-operated store expenses 241,741

231,894

1,004,472

812,262 Independently-operated store expenses 21,983

22,544

109,078

107,940 Advertising expenses 23,743

24,179

97,290

87,986 Supply and other expenses 40,248

35,865

158,436

145,481 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 110,957

110,821

443,112

383,478 Acquisition related costs 5,910

5,323

13,174

15,304 Store opening costs 2,057

953

5,831

2,878 Depreciation and amortization 46,040

39,528

175,296

147,156 Goodwill impairment —

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment —

—

—

125,450 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 15,453

2,745

132,903

5,655 Total operating expenses 508,132

473,852

2,990,562

1,833,590 Operating (loss) income 45,545

65,801

(686,533)

199,604 Other expenses, net:













Interest expense, net 43,892

35,150

164,196

114,096 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (3,081)

(13,322)

(3,078)

17,168 Other expense, net 40,811

21,828

161,118

131,264 (Loss) income before taxes 4,734

43,973

(847,651)

68,340 Income tax (benefit) expense 17,883

16,575

(102,689)

25,167 Net (loss) income (13,149)

27,398

(744,962)

43,173 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(15) Net (loss) income attributable to Driven

Brands Holdings Inc. $ (13,149)

$ 27,398

$ (744,962)

$ 43,188















(Loss) earnings per share:













Basic $ (0.08)

$ 0.16

$ (4.50)

$ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.08)

$ 0.16

$ (4.53)

$ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 159,573

162,744

161,917

162,762 Diluted 159,573

166,810

161,917

166,743

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,522

$ 227,110 Restricted cash 657

792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 151,259

179,888 Inventory 83,171

72,040 Prepaid and other assets 46,714

40,084 Income tax receivable 15,928

15,075 Assets held for sale 301,229

— Advertising fund assets, restricted 45,627

36,421 Total current assets 821,107

571,410 Other assets 56,565

30,561 Property and equipment, net 1,438,496

1,545,738 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,389,316

1,299,189 Deferred commissions 6,312

7,121 Intangibles, net 739,402

765,903 Goodwill 1,455,946

2,277,065 Deferred tax assets 3,660

2,911 Total assets $ 5,910,804

$ 6,499,898 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 67,526

$ 60,606 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 242,171

317,318 Income tax payable 5,404

4,454 Current portion of long-term debt 32,673

32,986 Income tax receivable liability 56,001

53,328 Advertising fund liabilities 23,392

36,726 Total current liabilities 427,167

505,418 Long-term debt 2,910,812

2,705,281 Deferred tax liabilities 154,742

276,749 Operating lease liabilities 1,332,519

1,177,501 Income tax receivable liability 117,915

117,915 Deferred revenue 30,507

30,046 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,419

33,419 Total liabilities 5,004,081

4,846,329 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 163,965,231 and

167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively 1,640

1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,652,401

1,628,904 Retained (deficit) earnings (710,087)

84,795 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,875)

(62,435) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 906,079

1,652,938 Non-controlling interests 644

631 Total shareholders' equity 906,723

1,653,569 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,910,804

$ 6,499,898

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended (in thousands) Year ended

December 30, 2023

Year ended

December 31, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (744,962)

$ 43,173 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 175,296

147,156 Goodwill impairment 850,970

— Trade name impairment —

125,450 Equity-based compensation expense 15,300

20,583 (Gain) loss on foreign denominated transactions (2,022)

17,147 (Gain) loss on foreign currency derivatives (1,056)

21 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions 4,909

(34,854) Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income (2,077)

(542) Bad debt expense 1,938

5,777 Asset impairment costs 132,903

5,655 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 10,307

8,450 Benefit for deferred income taxes (125,804)

20,567 Other, net 24,243

(21) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts and notes receivable, net 13,561

(58,837) Inventory (11,731)

(22,712) Prepaid and other assets (6,877)

(30,418) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (16,861)

12,698 Other Assets (39,814)

(23,378) Deferred commissions 418

3,407 Deferred revenue 1,937

1,925 Accounts payable 7,390

(34,634) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (52,854)

2,898 Income tax receivable 53

(12,335) Cash provided by operating activities 235,167

197,176 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (596,478)

(436,205) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59,574)

(763,061) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 194,658

333,798 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 9,987

25,188 Cash used in investing activities (451,407)

(840,280) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs —

(7,172) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt —

365,000 Repayment of long-term debt (27,971)

(23,912) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 378,000

435,000 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (130,000)

(435,000) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (5,165)

(3,369) Share repurchases (49,956)

— Purchase of equity securities (224)

— Proceeds from the termination of interest rate swap —

10,870 Stock option exercises 6,117

340 Other, net (102)

1,611 Cash provided by financing activities 170,699

343,368 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 484

(2,283) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund

assets, restricted (45,057)

(302,019) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 227,110

523,414 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 32,871

38,586 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, beginning of period 260,773

562,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 176,522

227,110 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 38,537

32,871 Restricted cash, end of period 657

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, end of period $ 215,716

$ 260,773

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook

Driven Brands includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") in the Company's Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Changes in Non-GAAP Definitions and Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Beginning in fiscal 2024, the Company has made certain changes to its definitions for Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income"), Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, that impact the comparability of the metrics to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include straight-line rent adjustments in its non-GAAP adjustments. Accordingly, the Company's 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS outlook reflects the Company's updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of the definitions prior to fiscal 2024 to allow for like-for-like comparisons to the new definitions for all periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three months and year ended December 30, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)











Three months ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (13,149)

$ 27,398

$ (744,962)

$ 43,173 Acquisition related costs(a) 5,910

5,323

13,174

15,304 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,230

16,805

7,343

20,241 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,022

3,435

18,218

14,965 Cloud computing amortization(d) 932

—

1,923

— Equity-based compensation expense(e) 5,570

8,424

15,300

20,583 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,

net(f) (3,081)

(13,322)

(3,078)

17,168 Bad debt recovery(g) —

—

—

(449) Goodwill impairment(h) —

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment(i) —

—

—

125,450 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment

and closed store expenses(j) 19,777

(8,835)

139,414

(29,083) Amortization related to acquired intangible

assets(k) 5,192

8,775

28,756

27,059 Provision for uncertain tax positions(l) (354)

(224)

(354)

(148) Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset(m) 17,729

3,051

17,729

3,051 Adjusted net income before tax impact of

adjustments 43,778

50,830

344,433

257,314 Tax impact of adjustments(n) (13,092)

(8,641)

(188,544)

(49,437) Adjusted net income 30,686

42,189

155,889

207,877 Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest —

—

—

(15) Adjusted Net Income attributable to

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., as defined

through fiscal 2023 $ 30,686

$ 42,189

$ 155,889

$ 207,892 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) $ (4,022)

$ (3,435)

$ (18,218)

$ (14,965) Income tax effect of above item $ 1,121

$ 1,043

$ 4,790

$ 3,870 Adjusted Net Income attributable to

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., as defined

beginning fiscal 2024 $ 27,785

$ 39,797

$ 142,461

$ 196,797















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, as defined

through fiscal 2023













Basic1 $ 0.19

$ 0.25

$ 0.94

$ 1.25 Diluted1 $ 0.19

$ 0.25

$ 0.93

$ 1.22















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, as defined

beginning fiscal 2024













Basic1 $ 0.17

$ 0.24

$ 0.86

$ 1.18 Diluted1 $ 0.17

$ 0.23

$ 0.85

$ 1.16















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 159,573

162,744

161,917

162,762 Diluted 161,361

166,810

164,100

166,743

(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was less than $1 million and $3 million for the three months and year ended December 30, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was less than $1 million and $2 million for the three months and year ended December 30, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 30, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (13,149)

$ 27,398

$ (744,962)

$ 43,173 Income tax (benefit) expense 17,883

16,575

(102,689)

25,167 Interest expense, net 43,892

35,150

164,196

114,096 Depreciation and amortization 46,040

39,528

175,296

147,156 EBITDA 94,666

118,651

(508,159)

329,592 Acquisition related costs(a) 5,910

5,323

13,174

15,304 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,230

16,805

7,343

20,241 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,022

3,435

18,218

14,965 Cloud computing amortization(d) 932

—

1,923

— Equity-based compensation expense(e) 5,570

8,424

15,300

20,583 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(f) (3,081)

(13,322)

(3,078)

17,168 Bad debt recovery(g) —

—

—

(449) Goodwill impairment(h) —

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment(i) —

—

—

125,450 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment

and closed store expenses(j) 19,777

(8,835)

139,414

(29,083) Adjusted EBITDA, as defined through fiscal

2023 $ 129,026

$ 130,481

$ 535,105

$ 513,771 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) $ (4,022)

$ (3,435)

$ (18,218)

$ (14,965) Adjusted EBITDA, as defined beginning

fiscal 2024 $ 125,004

$ 127,046

$ 516,887

$ 498,806

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes

(a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.



(b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs. A $15 million change in estimate related to the Tax Receivable Agreement that we entered into at the IPO related to the filing of our 2021 tax returns was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.



(c) Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.



(d) Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to the amortization of cloud computing arrangements.



(e) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.



(f) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans as well as unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.



(g) Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations.



(h) Relates to goodwill impairment charges within the Car Wash segment.



(i) Certain indefinite-lived Car Wash trade names were impaired as the Company elected to discontinue their use.



(j) Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.



(k) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statements of operations.



(l) Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.



(m) Represents valuation allowances on income tax carryforwards in certain domestic and foreign jurisdictions that are not more likely than not to be realized



(n) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:













Maintenance $ 87,549

$ 77,284

$ 332,781

$ 262,608 Car Wash 31,042

36,222

143,043

184,717 Paint, Collision & Glass 31,745

34,600

141,469

135,447 Platform Services 18,586

18,067

80,570

72,538 Corporate and other (37,839)

(34,739)

(156,927)

(138,661) Store opening costs (2,057)

(953)

(5,831)

(2,878) Adjusted EBITDA, as defined through

fiscal 2023 $ 129,026

$ 130,481

$ 535,105

$ 513,771





Three months ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:













Maintenance $ 86,969

$ 76,433

$ 329,498

$ 258,470 Car Wash 27,694

33,824

128,996

175,326 Paint, Collision & Glass 31,519

34,474

140,569

134,818 Platform Services 18,569

18,034

80,492

72,383 Corporate and other (37,690)

(34,766)

(156,837)

(139,313) Store opening costs (2,057)

(953)

(5,831)

(2,878) Adjusted EBITDA, as defined beginning

fiscal 2024(1) $ 125,004

$ 127,046

$ 516,887

$ 498,806

(1) For the three months ended April 1, 2023; July 1, 2023; and September 30, 2023, the Adjusted EBITDA, as defined beginning fiscal 2024, would have been $123,463; $146,370; and $122,049, respectively.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended December 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 266,801

$ —

$ 766,717

$ 73,778

$ 1,107,296 Company-operated stores

203,963

93,164

68,632

909

366,668 Independently operated stores

—

38,748

—

—

38,748 Total System-wide Sales

$ 470,764

$ 131,912

$ 835,349

$ 74,687

$ 1,512,712





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,134

—

1,647

205

2,986 Company-operated stores

652

391

241

1

1,285 Independently operated stores

—

717

—

—

717 Total Store Count

1,786

1,108

1,888

206

4,988



























Three months ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 253,074

$ —

$ 719,646

$ 91,801

$ 1,064,521 Company-operated stores

195,309

95,976

74,576

1,060

366,921 Independently operated stores

—

36,657

—

—

36,657 Total System-wide Sales

$ 448,383

$ 132,633

$ 794,222

$ 92,861

$ 1,468,099





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,052

—

1,628

202

2,882 Company-operated stores

593

390

218

1

1,202 Independently operated stores

—

721

—

—

721 Total Store Count

1,645

1,111

1,846

203

4,805

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Year ended December 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 1,090,457

$ —

$ 3,072,137

$ 398,386

$ 4,560,980 Company-operated stores

809,356

395,357

317,428

4,212

1,526,353 Independently operated stores

—

196,395

—

—

196,395 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,899,813

$ 591,752

$ 3,389,565

$ 402,598

$ 6,283,728





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,134

—

1,647

205

2,986 Company-operated stores

652

391

241

1

1,285 Independently operated stores

—

717

—

—

717 Total Store Count

1,786

1,108

1,888

206

4,988



























Year ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 923,153

$ —

$ 2,723,047

$ 440,691

$ 4,086,891 Company-operated stores

692,947

390,502

235,924

$ 5,035

1,324,408 Independently operated stores

—

195,157

—

—

195,157 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,616,100

$ 585,659

$ 2,958,971

$ 445,726

$ 5,606,456





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,052

—

1,628

202

2,882 Company-operated stores

593

390

218

1

1,202 Independently operated stores

—

721

—

—

721 Total Store Count

1,645

1,111

1,846

203

4,805

SOURCE Driven Brands