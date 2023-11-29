Driven Brands to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "company") today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York. The company will participate in a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

