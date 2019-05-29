Driven By New Vision Of Luxury, JennAir Reimagines Industry Approach To Design

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1965, Lou Jenn challenged convention, and physics, with the invention of downdraft technology — changing the kitchen forever. In 2018, JennAir returned to the rebellious spirit of its founder, inviting the industry to reimagine a limitless world of design driven by the demands and cravings of today's new modern luxe consumer. These consumers curate homes like they do their lives, prioritizing personal choice and fearlessly connecting the digital and physical worlds. To deliver on this appetite for bespoke products and experiences, JennAir broke the mold with a new vision of luxury product and kitchen design. This transformation comes to life in the brand's 200+ new products across two distinct design expressions, connected digital platform, statement pieces that evolve appliances into art, and the JennAir Experience showrooms, including the flagship New York A&D Building residence, opening today.

"Since launching our brand ethos, Bound By Nothing™, JennAir has witnessed a transformation among the luxury audience that is on this journey with us, and also within the industry at large," said Jon Hall, brand and product marketing director, JennAir. "The opening of the flagship JennAir Experience at the A&D Building — our largest, most dynamic brand immersion experience to date — celebrates the products that have shaken an entire industry and the potential they offer the design community. This permanent New York space joins our JennAir Experience showrooms sweeping the nation, each of which are carefully curated to inspire creativity at every turn and deliver designers a seemingly limitless world of possibility with our product offerings."

Sourcing Inspiration, Uncovering JennAir Muses

To overturn a stale category in the name of progress, JennAir upended its approach to product design and execution. To overhaul in such a way, the JennAir internal design team broke from appliance category norms to explore new and unexpected sources of design inspiration to serve today's modern luxe consumer.

This began with the brand's two design expressions, RISE™ and NOIR™, which effectively positioned JennAir as the only luxury appliance brand with matching small appliance offerings in two distinct design expressions. Catering to the diverse desires of the new modern luxe consumer, these expressions serve as a launch pad for designers to create and curate designs for bespoke, luxury kitchens.

Never resting on its laurels, JennAir charged forward, studying rebellious figures and stories across disciplines and periods, past and present, to identify inspirational muses. With a new approach to design, modeled after fashion houses' approaches to seasonal collections, the brand launched its statement pieces . Through obsessive precision and artisan collaboration, Cuts and industry-exclusive products like Smoke & Brass and Burlesque came to life.

The inspiration for these products, all on display at the A&D Building, range from the paintings of Dutch Masters to bespoke materials to the artisan craftsmanship of high-end furniture. As a result of such diverse muses — art, history, world travel, fashion, and more — JennAir products connect appliances and owners on a transformative, emotional level and serve as art in the home.

Empowering Personal Discovery in the Kitchen

The JennAir Experience is a fully-immersive space where designers can find tools to empower personal discovery in the kitchen. Exclusively at New York's A&D Building, guests will interact with the full suite of offerings across the RISE and NOIR design expressions and each industry-exclusive product.

"Designers are going to love what JennAir is bringing to the A&D Building, as it's turning a once boring product sourcing experience into a lively and exciting brand immersion," said Alexandre Blazys, designer and long-term collaborator of JennAir. "The beautifully designed space sets a new industry standard and grants designers access to everything they need while shopping for their clients, while culinary events in the test kitchen highlight the impeccable performance of the JennAir marquee products."

Additional JennAir Experiences are also sweeping the nation, and at each one, products are heroes, lit as expressions of art and beautiful design. Purposefully wasting no space on anything that may inhibit creativity, the products are meant to serve as inspiration, allowing designers to envision a kitchen curated for today's modern luxe consumer, rooted in the functional, connected and aspirational.

At A-1 Appliance in Nashville, Tenn., Judd & Black in Seattle, Wash., Kettle Moraine Appliance in Cedarburg, Wis. and Snyder Diamond in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the transformed showrooms to follow, designers can bask in the beauty of the brand's design expressions and Cuts leather columns. Unique to the markets they serve, each JennAir Experience is deployed to arm luxury consumers with true customization in ways that shatter industry expectations. With interactive touch screens and integrated customization tools, the experience inspires creativity and brings kitchens to life in unique and exhilarating ways.

With new products now available for purchase, JennAir beckons new luxury consumers, and the designers who serve them, to witness and join the new vision of luxury come to life. Join the revolution: visit JennAir.com and @JennAir on Instagram and Twitter.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progressive spirit, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch forward as champions of the design community and the industry at large. Hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury, JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a badass call agent at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

