Driven by the Need for Exceptional Compliance Standards, theLender Extends Partnership with GoDocs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, today announced that DBA theLender has extended the company's partnership with GoDocs. The multi-year agreement will help scale theLender's business, streamline the loan documentation process, and ensure theLender maintains consistent access to the latest legal and regulatory requirements.

"GoDocs offered us a comprehensive compliance program with real-time updates, ensuring we consistently have access to the latest legal regulatory requirements. It's a stark contrast to other solutions offering annual updates at best," said Cory Tona, executive vice president, theLender. "Beyond superior compliance, GoDocs offers exceptional, dedicated customer service. They're a true partner in growing our business."

Working with a vendor that updates their regulatory frameworks infrequently and relies on manual review processes of closing commercial lending documents introduces inefficiencies as well as risk. The process of reviewing the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape, across fifty states and the District of Columbia, is time-consuming. When done manually, there is greater potential for human error, which slows the lending process down even further.

Backed by the industry's leading and trusted experts in commercial lending, GoDocs provides an automated solution for generating attorney-quality documents in minutes. This accelerates the closing process and allows lenders to increase the number of loans they can service. Additionally, GoDocs's partnership with LegalNet law firms also provides theLender with access to valuable entity and title reviews, further enhancing their compliance posture.

"theLender's decision to continue partnering with GoDocs despite potential upfront cost savings of working with an alternative vendor reflects the value GoDocs delivers," said Adam Craig, CEO of GoDocs. "We offer an unwavering commitment to compliance and customer service and a platform that adapts to the evolving needs of our customers."

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

