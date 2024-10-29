Driven Tech Achieves Cisco Premier Powered Provider Status with Managed XDR Specialization to Expand Its Cybersecurity Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc. DBA Driven Technologies, Inc., a leading AI & cloud native cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that it has officially been designated as a Cisco® Premier Provider partner in addition to the Cisco Gold Integrator, a distinction indicating that it delivers managed services expertise with Cisco's innovative cloud-based networking, security, and collaboration technologies. Driven has also earned the Managed XDR Specialization and offers Cisco Powered Services around AI based SecOps boosting the Managed Splunk services.

This milestone signifies the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive managed cybersecurity solutions to its customers, empowering them to effectively manage and mitigate security threats in today's dynamic digital landscape. By leveraging Driven's AI-powered managed services alongside the proactive capabilities of the Cisco XDR platform and Splunk, organizations can gain comprehensive visibility into their security environment and effectively respond to emerging threats.

"Today's security environments are increasingly fragmented, with many tools focused solely on threat detection and reliant on human intervention for response, which opens the door to sophisticated cyber attacks," said Vinu Thomas, COO at Driven Tech. "Our goal is to ensure customers have access to advanced cybersecurity solutions that leverage AI and automation to detect, respond to, and mitigate threats more effectively. Achieving the Premier Provider and Managed XDR Specialization, along with our Managed Splunk Services, underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of cybersecurity expertise. With these specializations, we're uniquely positioned to help organizations strengthen their security posture and safeguard their digital assets."

Driven's achievement of the Cisco XDR Specialization and the launch of its Managed Cisco XDR service underscore its dedication to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations in today's digital age.

About Driven Tech

Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, is a cloud-native service provider dedicated to revolutionizing how companies harness technology to enhance business operations by securing, modernizing, and connecting applications, users, and data. Backed by Columbia Capital, Driven Tech is committed to adapting and evolving alongside the dynamic IT landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern technology environments effectively.

