Driven Tech Recognized on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, a leading provider of AI, Cloud and Cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking 1944th overall and 29th among cybersecurity companies.

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the most dynamic segment of the economy—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year's honorees have demonstrated extraordinary growth rates and resilience, navigating inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges to achieve their outstanding results.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies. Our customer focus, engineering excellence, and operational efficiencies have translated to this growth, and we want to thank our customers, partners, and most importantly our people for this recognition," said Rudy Casasola, CEO of Driven Tech.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Driven Tech attributes its success to its applications and security-down approach to building next generation IT solutions. The company's cybersecurity growth has been a testament to its ability to identify and deploy continually evolving cybersecurity tools which empower clients to focus on their business goals without worrying about security threats.

Since its founding, Driven Tech has experienced exponential growth, expanding its offerings and client base. Over the past two years, the company has completed a number of acquisitions and key strategic hires that have solidified its position as a leader in the AI, Cloud, and cybersecurity sectors.

Driven Tech has doubled its efforts on AI and cybersecurity innovation with new offerings such as advanced threat detection systems and AI-driven tools. These advancements have positioned the company at the forefront of the industry, enabling clients to mitigate risks and achieve their business goals more efficiently.

Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, is a cloud-native service provider dedicated to revolutionizing how companies harness technology to enhance business operations by securing, modernizing, and connecting applications, users, and data. Backed by Columbia Capital, Driven Tech is committed to adapting and evolving alongside the dynamic IT landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern technology environments effectively.

