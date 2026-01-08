Driven to the MAX: DuraMAX Named Primary Entitlement Sponsor for March 1 NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA

Multi-year agreement launches newly titled DuraMAX Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Tickets available now at www.NASCARatCOTA.com. for Feb. 27-March 1 NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraMAX, a national brand line of high-quality maintenance products, has been named the primary entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

The multi-year agreement between RelaDyne, owner and distributor of DuraMAX products, and race promoter Speedway Motorsports will brand the event as the DuraMAX Grand Prix. This season will mark the sixth running of NASCAR's annual visit to COTA and will serve as the third race on the Cup Series calendar. The 95-lap, 228-mile DuraMAX Grand Prix will be contested on COTA's internationally acclaimed permanent road course in Austin, Texas and follows the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 15) and a visit to EchoPark Speedway (Feb. 22).

The DuraMAX Grand Prix will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on FOX, reaching a global audience across 195 countries and territories in more than 29 languages through NASCAR's international partners. Radio coverage will be provided nationally by PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

"RelaDyne is proud to partner with Speedway Motorsports as the entitlement sponsor of NASCAR at COTA," said Eric Royse, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne. "This is a special opportunity to showcase our DuraMAX brand – now the fastest-growing engine oil brand in the installed segment – on a premier stage in front of customers, partners, and fans. With RelaDyne headquartered in Texas, this event also gives us a meaningful way to connect our brand, our customers, our people, and our partners in a market that's central to our growth."

"Our entitlement of the DuraMAX Grand Prix allows us to highlight what our brand stands for: performance, reliability, and excellence," said Mike Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of RelaDyne. "From daily drivers to race-day machines, our products are built to perform under pressure and are proudly poured by trusted installers across the United States. The DuraMAX Grand Prix is a natural fit for our continued growth in motorsports, and we're excited to support the event with on-track activations and experiences alongside our partners and customers."

DuraMAX offers a full line of vehicle maintenance products, including full synthetic, high-mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. The brand continues to grow nationwide, serving the full installed market – from independent installers to large automotive service groups.

Since 2017, DuraMAX has utilized motorsports as a platform for brand growth through partnerships in NASCAR, INDYCAR and Sprint Car racing. DuraMAX entered NASCAR in 2022 with a NCS race entitlement at Dover Motor Speedway and on the Spire Motorsports car of Corey LaJoie for that same event. DuraMAX returned to NASCAR for last year's running of the Daytona 500 as the Rick Ware Racing car sponsor for LaJoie.

"DuraMAX is a tremendous addition to our Speedway Motorsports family," NASCAR at COTA General Manager Mark Faber said. "Their commitment to performance and dependability aligns perfectly with the intensity of road-course racing and we're excited to welcome them as the entitlement sponsor for one of the marquee events on the NASCAR calendar. The DuraMAX Grand Prix will deliver a high-energy race weekend for fans, teams and DuraMAX employees alike – everything turned up to the MAX."

The NASCAR doubleheader weekend opens Friday, Feb. 27, and also includes the Focused Health 250 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race Saturday, Feb. 28, beginning at 2 p.m. Both series will compete on the 17-turn, 2.4-mile National Course, which debuted last year after the first four seasons being contested on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile Full Course.

Individual race tickets and weekend packages, along with camping options, are available by visiting NASCARatCOTA.com. The race weekend provides family affordability, including tickets for children ages 12 and under at $10 for the NCS race and free for the Focused Health 250 (with a ticketed adult required for either race).

About DuraMAX

DuraMAX, Powered by RelaDyne, offers high-quality personal vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, as well as antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. DuraMAX provides a 10-year, up to 500,000-mile engine protection warranty and has been recognized as the best-selling oil brand in the industry by fast lube operators since 2018. For more information, visit DuraMAX.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation's largest seller of lubricants and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial and automotive businesses across North America. Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies. Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers. By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated Associates act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise. Learn more at RelaDyne.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

