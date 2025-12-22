Veteran Automotive Executive Andy Thomas Named Vice President of Manufacturer Relations At Ten Tenths Motor Club

CONCORD, N.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Tenths Motor Club has named longtime automotive executive Andy Thomas as its new Vice President of Manufacturer Relations, bringing more than three decades of global experience in luxury automotive sales, marketing and brand management to the newly opened motorsports and lifestyle destination.

In his new role, Thomas will develop and maintain relationships with OEM partners to understand their needs, perspectives and objectives, while working to identify opportunities for growth by leveraging new and existing partnerships to increase facility usage.

Thomas joins Ten Tenths Motor Club after serving as Vice President of Marketing and Communications for McLaren Automotive North Americasince 2015, where he led strategic marketing, communications and global strategy that helped drive record sales growth. During his decade with McLaren, Thomas oversaw experiential events in over 30 major metro markets and developed retail programs that significantly increased sales conversions and owner engagement.

"Andy's reputation and relationships within the global automotive community are unmatched," said Rick Hendrick, who founded Ten Tenths Motor Club in partnership with Speedway Motorsports. "His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our partnerships with manufacturers and luxury brands as we continue to establish Ten Tenths as a world-class venue for automotive experiences."

Prior to McLaren, Thomas served in leadership roles with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in both Goodwood, U.K. and North America, where he guided global brand alignment and oversaw international marketing strategy across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Earlier in his career, he held key marketing and sales roles with BMW of North America, Ferrari North America and Land Rover North America, gaining experience in dealer relations, product marketing and luxury customer engagement.

"Our vision for Ten Tenths Motor Club is to establish the facility as not only a premier experience for passionate automotive enthusiasts, but also to create a destination for corporate events that is unmatched in the automotive industry," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "We look forward to Andy joining our efforts to invite manufacturers from around the world to Ten Tenths Motor Club and the greater Charlotte region."

A Clemson University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Thomas also serves on the Board of the Erwin Center for Brand Communication at his alma mater. In that role, he mentors students, sponsors real-world marketing projects and connects students with opportunities across the automotive and luxury brand landscape.

A native of Salisbury, Maryland, Thomas began his career in dealer operations at Fox Chevrolet in Baltimore before joining the OEM side of the industry. His work has taken him across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, building a broad network and a deep understanding of international brand collaboration.

"I'm thrilled to join Ten Tenths at such an exciting time," Thomas said. "The club's vision represents the next evolution of automotive lifestyle and performance culture. I look forward to connecting global manufacturers with this extraordinary facility and to becoming part of the Charlotte community."

Located adjacent to the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ten Tenths Motor Club combines exclusive track access, curated events and premium hospitality to create an unparalleled environment for members and partners. The facility has quickly become a premier destination in the Charlotte metropolitan area for automotive launches, luxury brand activations, enthusiast experiences and special events. Tickets are now on sale for Ten Tenths Motor Club signature public event, Heritage Invitational, April 9-11, 2026.

About Ten Tenths Motor Club

Based in Concord, North Carolina, Ten Tenths Motor Club is a private automotive and lifestyle destination designed for those who live and breathe performance. Located beside Charlotte Motor Speedway, the club offers members access to exclusive driving experiences, signature events, and brand collaborations with the world's most respected automotive manufacturers and luxury partners.

