Drivers At DHL Contractor In Los Angeles Vote To Join Teamsters Local 986

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at KWK Trucking in Los Angeles, a contractor for DHL Express, voted 83-23 to be represented by Teamsters Local 986.

There are 108 drivers in the bargaining unit and the vote took place Thursday, Feb. 28.

"It feels wonderful being a Teamster, seeing our long effort finally pay off," said Sergio Rodriguez, a lead driver and five-year employee. "We work with drivers from DHL who have a contract that includes strong retirement security, great health care and other benefits. We want to negotiate a strong first contract that will provide these kinds of improvements."

"The drivers remained strong and united throughout the entire process and were not fazed by the company's union-busting tactics," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986 in South El Monte. "We look forward to negotiating a strong first contract that addresses the drivers' needs."

KWK Trucking hired four union busters to conduct daily captive audience meetings, one-on-one meetings and attempted very hard to persuade the drivers to vote no.

There are three other non-union KWK Trucking stations within Local 986's jurisdiction.

